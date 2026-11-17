‘Tis the season for sleighing and slaying, if you catch my drift. Santa’s out for bad-guy blood in “Violent Night 2,” and that’s starting to affect his Christmas spirit—Deco’s decking the halls — with the Kringles.

All is not calm, and all is definitely not bright in “Violent Night 2.”

Santa Claus is coming to town with a vengeance! Because David Harbour is back and making spirits fight!

David Harbour: “Violent Night 2, Santa has started a new tradition, which is that the night before the night before Christmas, he goes around dealing with the really naughty list. You start to realize that Santa has forgotten the meaning of Christmas.”

David Harbour: “The action is bigger.”

And that means, more festive stunts!

Shahaub Roudbari: “Today, we’re gonna rig up David to do a big zipline action all the way through the mall.”

David Harbour: “That was terrifying.”

Speaking of trouble, Santa’s definitely in some. I mean, how does the guy in charge of Christmas end on the naughty list?! There’s only one person who can fix this mess.

Kristen Bell: “Hi, guys. It’s day 15. Mrs. Claus is finally here.”

Kristen Bell: “This Mrs. Claus is gonna be unlike anything anyone’s ever seen because this Mrs. Claus simply takes care of business.”

Kristen Bell’s Mrs. Claus is here, and she’s taking no prisoners.

Kristen Bell: “She fits in seamlessly when you’re trying to crack open the mythology. Santa Claus is her ride or die.”

David Harbour: “I’m just so excited for audiences to see Santa Claus back in action.”

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