A nomad is a person who travels from place to place. Well, at Vintage Nomad, they welcome travelers with unique pieces to resell. They’re all about curated, pre-loved, high-end fashion. And for the holidays they have some special treasures.

Sabrina Carpenter: “You’re my wish list. Looking at you got me thinking of Christmas.”

Whether your wish list is ‘short and sweet’ like Sabrina Carpenter’s or full of drama, like the Kardashians, one thing’s for sure, wearing a stand-out holiday look is a must. Vintage Nomad in east Fort Lauderdale is channeling the “old is new again” vibes this season.

Danielle Gaudreau: “There are so many different ways of dressing for the holiday season. Every single piece that we carry has a history, has a story and it’s up to you now to finish that story for that piece.”

From Europe to Japan, this boutique carries timeless collections.

Danielle Gaudreau: “These are pieces again from the early 1900s that they brought with them that have followed them through every travel that they’ve made. They’ve finally said, ‘I’m ready to part with this,’ and ‘I’m ready for it to start a second life.’ So we are that spot for that second life.”

Like this one-of-a kind gown.

Danielle Gaudreau: “That is 100 percent hand-made and hand-beaded. It is all made with 100 percent pure silk.”

Or this feathery beauty.

Danielle Gaudreau: “Those are ostrich feathers, and you have to know your feathers, for sure. We love to see any of the metallics this year. Dress in silver, dress in gold, do the sparkles, do the sequins. It looks fabulous, and it just puts you in the mood for the holidays.”

Pump up the look with some elegant shoes.

Danielle Gaudreau: “On the flip side, your dress is more simple; add a little sparkle and make it interesting with an interesting shoe. Anything from boots to slingbacks, sexy stilettos. Anything fun that’s for the holidays.”

Accessories, well, they’re always in.

Danielle Gaudreau: “Add a little bit of bobbles here and there. Put some arm candy on. They’re always fun, and they make you look so great as you’re holding a cocktail.”

For more information, click here.

FOR MORE INFO:

The Vintage Nomad

3020 North Federal Highway

Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33306

954-870-5335

thevintagenomad.com



Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.