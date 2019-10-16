Villa Azur brings spooky drinks to South Beach this Halloween

My two favorite things about Halloween are costumes and cocktails, and one place is mixing up drinks that are scary good. Deco’s ghoulish Alex Miranda has a look.

Anyone who saw “It: Chapter Two,” you can get into these spirits. One bar is bringing the circus clown out of all of us. So, come one, come all to a Halloween event that is bound to be fun under the big top.

Villa Azur on South Beach is hosting a Halloween bash.

Geneviève Bernard, Villa Azur: “The theme is Circus Momentous, and it’s an elegant freak show, if I may say. It will surprise and scare you.”

This French-Mediterranean restaurant is known for its over-the-top Thursday night parties, and since Halloween is on a Thursday, the night will be full of treats for adults.

Geneviève Bernard: “It’s going to be only for Halloween, and we are going to feature four different cocktails that will match the theme .”

Start out with a drink called the Clown Pre-workout. It has mescal, strawberry purée, lemon juice and a homemade melted down peach candy and jalapeño syrup.

Genevieve Bernard: “The presentation will be on dry ice, so it will be smoking.”

Or if you dare, go for the Circus I.V.

Geneviève Bernard: “The Circus I.V. tastes fruity and also sour.”

This rum drink is served in an I.V. bag!

Tijauna Ilic, customer: “I’m scared a little bit. It was something different but original. I have to admit it was amazing.”

When you’re handed the Night at the Cinema drink, you’ll think you’ve been tricked.

Geneviève Bernard: “It’s presented like if you go to the cinema and you get popcorn, but it’s for grown ups and we pour liquor in there.”

The vodka drink comes in a popcorn container, and it’s topped with real popcorn.

Geneviève Bernard: “We have a secret, so no worries. The popcorn doesn’t get soggy.”

The Violet is fruity and gets all bubbly when it’s poured over some spooky dry ice.

Geneviève Bernard: “We wanted to make it very special and memorable.”

Costumes aren’t a must, but it’s Halloween. You know you’re going to want to dress up.

Reservations aren’t needed for Halloween, but they are highly encouraged.

FOR MORE INFO:

Villa Azur
309 23rd Street
Miami Beach, FL 33139
305-763-8688
http://villaazurmiami.com/

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending