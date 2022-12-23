Vermouth is surging in popularity at just the right time — at least it’s right for us — because Miami now has its first vermouth bar, specializing in the popular drink from Spain. One taste, and you’re going to be transported … buzzed, but transported.

Victoria’s Vinos y Vermuteria, or Victoria’s Wine and Vermouth Bar, is located in the center of Coconut Grove.

Cristina Suarez: “Coconut Grove is kind of having a face-lift right now, and I feel like it needed something a little bit different, and I think a vermouth bar would have been, and is, a great addition.”

Victoria’s is from mastermind Matt Kuscher. It used to be his old milkshake joint, but now she’s grown up.

Cristina Suarez: “Unfortunately, there are some little kids that come in, and I have to break their hearts and tell them that she turned 21, and she’s a bar, but I think their parents kind of appreciate it now a little bit more.”

Scott McIntyre: “I went here before when it was Vicky’s, and when I saw that it was changing to a vermouth bar, curiosity really got me.”

Vermouth isn’t common is South Florida. In fact, it’s not common in the states, either.

The drink is originally from Spain, but now you don’t have to go so far to get it.

Cristina Suarez: “This is definitely something very new to the Grove and kind of to the United States. There’s very few vermuterias.”

If you don’t know what vermouth is, let us explain.

Cristina Suarez: “Vermouth is actually fortified wine, and we create our own maceration, and what maceration is, is just a blend of dried herbs and spices. It’s very flavorful. It could be herbaceous, it could be bitter, and it could be sweet as well.”

Here, you can try the house specials, like La Mila, which is warm and sweet, and Titi Maria, which is light and floral, as well as a variety of Spanish ciders.

Cristina Suarez: “The whole purpose of having this vermouth bar is to teach you about something that you probably, 90% of people, don’t know or they’re just not familiar with.”

Scott McIntyre: “It’s a different kind of drinking experience. I’ve never really had much experience with vermouth besides it being in cocktails. It’s never stood out by itself, so it made me more curious to try it.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Victoria’s Vinos y Vermuteria

3190 Commodore Plaza

Coconut Grove, FL 33133

kushhospitality.com

