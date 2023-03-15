Victoria Park in Fort Lauderdale is a gem filled with history, amazing restaurants and plenty of fun activities.

Gateway Theater is perfect for film fans. It has modern updates, but it also keeps some of its history.

Gastrothèque is perfect if you are looking for an amazing American food experience. Did we mention it also has a bar?

In case you needed a rug, Victoria Park also has you covered. Tufting House teaches a class in making a rug from start to finish.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.