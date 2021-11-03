In South Florida, looks are everything, and that’s really true when it comes to what we drive. A local rental company lets you ride in style. Here’s a guy who’s always got a lead foot: Alex Miranda.

What’s up is our street cred — thanks to Vice City Rentals on Miami Beach — after rolling around in some of the coolest cars in SoFlo and on planet Earth. So cool, Elon Musk is probably going to come after us after we air this story.

We all can’t be space-traveling billionaires.

Jeff Bezos: “On how it felt? Oh, my God!”

But we can roll like one.

Vice City Rentals on Miami Beach offers a car selection so out-of-this-world…

Artem Mechesa, Vice City Rentals: “People have never seen it before, so every single person on the street taking a picture of you.”

Driving their Tesla Cybertruck replica, the Vice Truck, you’ll be like…

Black Eyed Peas (rapping): “I’m so 3,008. you so 2,000 and late.”

Vice City even pokes fun at Elon Musk’s viral bulletproof glass fail.

But keep the Camry for your grocery store runs.

Artem Mechesa: “It’s only for the special events, for the photo shoots, for the video clips.”

The three-wheeler Gucci Bee, though, can take you anywhere — anywhere swanky.

Alex Miranda: “Fabulous ride. Icy for everybody who wants to keep it real fancy.”

Come to think of it, it’s perfect for rapper Saweetie.

Saweetie: “Right now I’m wearing everything expensive, everything exclusive and everything icy.”

But also any driver who…

Alex Miranda: “Doesn’t want anyone to notice that they’re wearing all Target.”

Or, how about this “Slinghini?!”

Alex Miranda: “It’s like driving a normal convertible, but because it’s so small, it’s just so much more fun!”

A crowd favorite.

Alex Miranda: “You just can’t help but feel reallt cool, you know? What’s up, boys?”

Boys: Hey! Cool car! How fast does it go?”

Alex Miranda: “Crazy fast!”

Boys: “Whoa! It looks like a Lamborghini.”

It’s such a vibe, you just might feel like you’re in a Yo Gotti/Nicki Minaj music video.

Nicki Ninaj (rapping): “Brought out the pink Lamborghini just to race with Chyna. brought the wraith to China just to race in China.”

No matter which you pick of their over a dozen new and vintage exotic cars and trucks…

Alex Miranda: “Cool car, right?”

Expect a few hundred extra looks.

Artem Mechesa: “Brings lots of attention. That’s what people like in Miami. That’s what it’s about.”

Rentals are by the day, starting at $329. Miles: unlimited. Fishing for compliments: tolerated.

Alex Miranda: “You guys like the car?”

Pedestrians: “Yeah!”

You don’t need any special license to ride those three-wheelers, but you do have to be at least 21 years old.

FOR MORE INFO:

Vice City Rentals

