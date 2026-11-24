Thanksgiving’s almost here. We’ll be surrounded by the love of our family and friends. And there won’t be anything at all. Sometimes, you just wanna throw down a party. And an annual street party in Wynwood is back, and this year, “Vibes 305 Basel” is giving props to some hip-hop heroes.

Do you feel lucky? You should. Vibes 305 Basel is back.

Gil Green: “We throw a huge hip-hop dance hall Soca, Afrobeats party. This is every culture comes out and has a good time.”

It’s impossible to not find your groove when you’re here.

Gil Green: “And it’s quite the event there’s art there’s food and of course there’s the DJ.”

And you won’t be getting any AI beats here. This gig at Vibes is a full-on assault of the roots of hip-hop.

Gil Green: “The DJs that will be up there know how to do it only one way and that’s old school ’cause that’s the best way.”

Spinning the wheels of steel is only part of the talent that will be on display.

Gil Green: “But most of all the chatting, the talking on the microphone, the getting the crowd hyped which DJs do the best. That’s the real skill of the DJ and that’s what you’ll experience at Vibes.”

Be on the lookout for big names, on-stage and in the crowd.

Gil Green: “We’ve had people show up from KRS-One to Swizz Beatz to Fat Joe to Shaggy to Wyclef, Trina, Flo Rida, Dwyane Wade.”

Music’s not the only form of expression at the event.

Gil Green: “And then the art the art’s off the chain we have live artists painting through the night and they’ll be painting things in the motif of the art of the DJ.”

Get ready to get down at “Vibes 305 Basel”.

Gil Green: “It’s a sweatbox, it’s sweaty. Like you’re gonna come out and have a good time this is not a profilin’ ‘I’m on South Beach sipping martinis,’ This is grab a Heineken and hang out with your friends.”

Wynwood Marketplace will be jumpin’, when “Vibes 305 Basel” goes down Friday, Dec. 4th.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Vibes 305 Basel

Wynwood Marketplace

2250 NW 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33127

Website

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