“Wild ‘N Out” is back with its 17th season, which means the roasts and the games are back and better than ever. Deco sat down with Justina Valentine to talk about the new season.

Justina Valentine (rapping): “Yo, I’mma kill the beat to the track, and you’re the type of white girl that swears she’s got some Black friends.”

When Justina’s throwin’ it down, you know the roasts are going to be good.

Justina Valentine (rapping): “And Bobby still trying to glow up. I bet you still trying to think about what you want to be when you grow up!”

Yep, Justina’s back, ’cause “Wild ‘N Out” is returning for its 17th season.

And fans will see the show moving in a new direction.

Justina Valentine: “They can look forward to super high energy, they can look forward to some new games. One is ‘Backseat of My Ride,’ where two cast members get into the back of a car and start freestyling just about what’s going on in the back seat of their ride.”

Some of your favorite games are returning, like “Kick ‘Em Out the Classroom.”

And the show reached a major milestone.

Justina Valentine: “Our 300th episode!”

Justina Valentine: “I would have to say the favorite moment had to be the 300th episode, just knowing we’re a part of something so monumental and something that carries such a legacy that’s going to be remembered forever.”

Fat Joe: “All these Mariah jokes are getting noble. When the people came for your dog, you hit the high note.”

This season will be lit with guest stars, like Justina’s fave, Fat Joe.

Justina Valentine: “Fat Joe, like, he’s so lovable, but he comes on the show, he loves the show, he respects Nick and all that he’s done. Fat Joe has, like, just a great spirit about him.”

You can catch all the fun of “Wild ‘N Out” starting this Tuesday on VH1.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.