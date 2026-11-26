During Miami Art Week, you can find plenty of masterpieces inside museums. But what about what’s on your dinner plate? One Miami restaurant is bringing the two worlds together with food inspired by art. To find out how, Deco took a little trip over to the Pérez Art Museum Miami.

You’ve heard of art you can see, but what about art you can taste?

Verde, the restaurant located inside of the Pérez Art Museum Miami, is turning the museums exhibits into edible creations.

Valeri Fuentes: “We have this new exhibit that was launched three weeks ago, so we try to match our menu with the art that we have inside the museum.”

But this isn’t just about making the food look like art; the flavor has to be a masterpiece too!

Valeri Fuentes: “I work around colors. And how maybe a color tastes, you know? And I try to match it with ingredients that I can find.”

And there is more to the experience than the food right in front of you!

Valeri Fuentes: “We have a QR code in our menu where all the guests can see the art that I used as inspiration. So it’s a good way to connect our guest with the exhibit that we have.”

Now, let’s get in to this menu!

Valeri Fuentes: “My favorites are our soups because it’s delicious and it’s beautiful, and arancinis that are inspired by [Henri] Matisse, beautiful and delicious. We also have one dish inspired by [Pablo] Picasso.”

Picasso isn’t the only artist getting some shine.

Are you a fan of Jean-Michel Basquiat? Then try this cheese cake topped with edible art inspired by his work!

Valeri Fuentes: “Sometimes the inspiration comes with colors or with shapes, or even with the heritage of the artist.”

So whether you come for the art of the food, at Verde you can have a little of both.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Verde at Pérez Art Museum Miami

1103 Biscayne Blvd

Miami, FL 33132

Website

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