Art and food are coming together in a whole new way at the Pérez Art Museum and let’s just say, this menu is a real masterpiece. From bold flavors to a high-tech twist — this dining experience is almost too pretty to eat, almost.

At Pérez Art Museum in Miami, art is meant to be seen and eaten.

The museum’s restaurant “Verde”, is taking inspiration straight from the walls inside.

Valerie Fuentes: “We are working on this new menu which is inspired by an artist called Jose Parla.”

José parlá is a Miami-born artist known for his bold colorful pieces works that are now jumping off the canvas and onto a plate.

Valerie Fuentes: “We have three different dishes on the parla menu. The first one is an appetizer called mojito cubano tiradito”

Yes, you heard right. A mojito-flavored dish!

Valerie Fuentes: “People never expect, so it’s a little bit funny because people say “Oh my gosh this has alcohol on it and it’s good!” and it connects all the flavors”

The yummy appetizer includes Florida-raised mahi-mahi as well as mint oil, lemon grass and, best part, a mojito jello shot!

Dayanara Hernandez: “It caught us by surprise how good it was that it also reminded us of how good the experience we had inside the museum as well.”

Now on to the entree.

Valerie Fuentes: “The salmon parla, which is a salmon, with roasted mango sauce tajin and I used fried rice noodles.”

Just like Parla’s art, chef Valerie Fuentes says this dish is all about texture.

Valerie Fuentes: “he has this amazing calligraphy art on his paintings, so I took this rice to make something similar.”

You didn’t think we’d skip out on dessert, did you?

Valerie Fuentes: “We also have key lime dragon fruit mousse. Which is a nice Miami Latin mix.”

And here’s where things get even cooler,

All three of the dishes come with a QR code that you can scan to learn more about the art that inspired them.

Valerie Fuentes: “I believe that for people this is going to be a different experience if they come to Verde because they are going to see and feel what I tried to put on a dish.”

