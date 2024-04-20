SoFlo’s got plenty of sun and surf. That’s why it’s important to do our part to help the environment, and sometimes that means mixing things up.

Cheers to Earth Day!

Vela Sky at YOTEL in downtown Miami is going green. The rooftop bar is honoring Mother Nature, one drink at a time.

Aleshia Warner: “Our Sustainable Sips menu is a way of giving back for Earth Day and to the planet every day. If you purchase any drink on the sustainable sips menu, one dollar goes to the Beneath the Waves Foundation.”

There are four specialty drinks available for Earth Day and they all benefit ocean conservation efforts.

Drinks for a good cause? Now that’s what I call making a splash!

Vela Sky

YOTEL Miami

227 NE 2nd St

Miami, FL 33132

786-785-5700

vela-miami.com

