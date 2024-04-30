Fun fact, Vanessa Williams started her journey to fame as Miss America in 1984. But she’s more than just a beauty queen.

She’s an actress, she’s a model, dancer, and singer. Vanessa is making musical waves with her new single and kicking it into high gear. Take a listen.

Vanessa Williams: “I’m still here, still standing, still kicking, In fact, I’m the best I’ve ever been.”

Vanessa Williams has got legs and she knows how to use them in her new music video “Legs (Keep Dancing).”

Vanessa Williams: “The idea was like yeah I am senior age in the business but it was like you know what I am still here, I’m still kicking.

Vanessa Williams: “They say the legs are the last to go (I’ma keep dancing).”

Vanessa Williams: “The actual idea for the title of the song was because Diahann Carroll is one of my dearest icons and she played my mother when I was in a show called, “Love of Courage,” and she wrote a book about the legs are the last to go. Everything can sag and fade but your legs are strong and so I decided to have that as the theme.”

The 61-year-old singer hasn’t released a song in 15 years and couldn’t be more excited about the single.

Vanessa Williams: “It’s been a while, I am happy to be back in the game and do what I love.”

Vanessa’s been MIA from the music scene because the struggle to find someone she trusted was real.

Vanessa Williams: “I never stop singing and it was tough finding the right situation to sing, the record business is different compared to when I was coming up you know back in my 20s.”

Her solution?

Vanessa Williams: “I got my own label that I use for myself and that’s kind of how it goes.”

And it paid off, the reactions to “Legs” has been crazy.

Vanessa Williams: “People are loving it I have heard it’s a banger which is great and that’s what we want and I also hope it’s one of the themes for the summer which would be great.”

Emily Blunt (as Emily): “Miranda Priestly is the editor and chief of Runway.”

Meryl Streep (as Miranda Priestly): “So u don’t read Runway?”

Anne Hathaway (as Andy Sachs): “No.”

Emily Blunt (as Emily): “Not to mention a legend.”

Meryl Streep (as Miranda Priestly): “And before today, you’ve never heard of me?”

Anne Hathaway (as Andy Sachs): “No.”

“Legs” isn’t her only new project. She’s hitting London’s West End to play Miranda Priestly in the new musical version of “The Devil Wears Prada.”

Vanessa Williams: “In January we did a 2 week workshop where everybody was cast and we worked through the script and sang new songs and could actually see the shape of the show. I am so happy that I get a chance to jump into those Miranda Priestly’s stilettos.”

With so much going on Vanessa says age is just a number.

Vanessa Williams: “I’ma keep dancing, ’Til I can’t do it no more, I go where they take me, ‘Cause the legs are the last thing, so.”

“Devil” debuts in October of this year.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.