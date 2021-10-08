Gather ’round, goblins and ghouls. Halloween is right around the corner, and SoFlo is about to become so scary. Deco’s checking out two chilling experiences that are “creeping” it real with vampires and monsters.

The circus is in town.

Brtney Spears (singing): “All eyes on me in the center of the ring, just like a circus.”

Not that one!

OK, now we’re talking! The fang’s all here, because The Vampire Circus is back in SoFlo.

And these ghouls are dying to meet ya under the big top next to Aventura Mall.

Francisco Santos, The Vampire Circus: “One time every 500 years, the circus will come back to life, but it all depends on the screams of the audience, because only the loudest screams will wake the circus up.”

OK, OK. let me try. Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh!

If you’ve got it, haunt it, and this troupe has definitely got it.

Francisco Santos: “We have aerialists. We have contortionists. We have hand balancing. We have wire.”

Now that’s what I call “fang-tastic.”

The Vampire Circus isn’t just a show you sit back and watch, though. It’s one you might end up in.

Francisco Santos: “Performers, they’ll be doing things close to the crowd, and they will bring people from the audience on stage, too.”

But don’t worry. One thing that isn’t scary here is their approach to safety.

Francisco Santos: “We have one of the characters specifically assigned to hand sanitizers, so he’s gonna be handing hand sanitizer to everyone in the audience.”

Does the idea watching a show with a live audience still terrify you? Have no fear.

Actually, wait. Have all the fear … but do it from the safety of your own car at the Horrorland Drive-Thru Experience.

Francisco Santos: “Horrorland is a drive-thru haunted house that is divided in eight different sections, with eight different themes.”

This year’s spooktacular is happening right across from Aventura Mall, and it’s shaping up to be scarier than ever.

Francisco Santos: “You will witness an asylum, you will witness clowns, but the good thing is that you’re in the safety of your car.”

Meaning you can scream as loud as you want. We won’t judge you.

If you don’t wanna interact with the performers, keep your windows up … but if you’ve got nerves of steel…

Francisco Santos: “If you wanna go the extra mile, then put your windows down, and if you wanna get more scared, unlock your doors.”

Challenge accepted. After all, it is Halloween.

Francisco Santos: “The main point is to have a great time. If you like to have a good scare, it will be great. But you will have a great time in either, both shows. What we do, we like to create experiences. We are really excited to be here. It’s double the terror.”

Horrorland and The Vampire Circus are now open.

FOR MORE INFO:

The Vampire Circus

thevampirecircus.com

The Horrorland Drive-Thru Experience

thehorrorland.com

