Usher’s big halftime show at this Sunday’s big game is all people can talk about. Everyone is thinking about it. But considering what’s going on in the world, maybe Usher is all people want to think about. Now everyone’s boo is sharing some deets with Apple Music Live.

Taraji P. Henson: “Has anyone seen Usher?”

Where’s Usher? We found him!

Usher: “These beautiful ladies wanted a show, so I gave them a show.”

Ludacris: “We have a bigger show to do, in front of millions.”

And he’s having a tough time creating a set list for Sunday’s performance of a lifetime.

Usher: “Oh, yeah, it has been a challenge to squeeze 30 years into 13 minutes.”

Yes, because he’s had some great hits, which inspired his “My Way” Vegas residency.

Usher: “I want to put on a show that I feel will represent my idea of creativity. What I’ve been able to do is bring a great deal of Atlanta and the melting pot that it is. I’ve thought about a few moments that were special in dance. I thought about some things I’d created here in Las Vegas, i.e. skating.”

Ooh, skating would be cool to see. Unlike how he remembered his 2011 cameo with Black Eyed Peas.

Usher: “My hand got caught in the wire that was holding me, like, 30 feet in the air, and I almost missed my first mark. I was like, ‘Oh, my God, don’t let this malfunction cause me to miss something.'”

Jovy E: “What do you think Usher’s going to start with at the Super Bowl this week?

Tiara Monique: “Damn!”

Jovy E: “Cause my guess is, yeah.”

Now, there are certainly tons of viral guesses. There’s even a mock Usher performance by Los Osos High School in California.

Now, one thing we do know is he’ll perform 14 of his biggest hits.

Usher: “What I did is, I was very mindful of my past, celebrating my present, which is here in Las Vegas, and thinking about where we’re headed in the future.”

Speaking of future.

Usher: “Here’s what’s beautiful. Apple has been following me throughout this entire process. You get to see from the first moment that I got the call, all the way up to the moment that I walk off the stage.”

