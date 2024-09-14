The weekend is here, so why not spend part of it watching Usher? Not in person — but in your local movie house. “Usher: Rendezvous in Paris” is a concert film that captured the R&B love man’s Vegas show. That’s when he brought it to Paris. Prepare to be dazed.

Taylor did it, and now Usher is tearing a page out of her book.

The R&B singer is taking his concert performances to the big screen in “Usher: Rendezvous in Paris.”

Usher: “Paris is such a beautiful place, and for all the years that I’ve come there and obviously reaped the benefits of Fashion Week, I wanted to do something that I felt would be unique. So, I did a concert during Fashion Week, and we captured it in a way that I felt, like, cinematically allowed me to speak of the history of this place.”

Usher made the film so viewers could feel like they were at the Paris concerts seeing the sweat glisten off his body.

Usher: “Obviously, when you want to capture something cinematically, you want people to feel as though if they’re having the same, if not a similar experience, to what the people who were in the room felt.”

“Rendezvous” showcases songs from his eight-day Paris residency last year and over 30 years of his music. Yeah, he’s been in the business that long.

Usher: “So, you know, I think the idea of being able to give people the other side of what this is, and what my experience is as a live performer, is everything that you get out of this Paris residency show and anytime that you’ve ever been to a show, you know.”

At the New York premiere, fans had a blast singing along to all Usher tunes.

And that was music to Usher’s ears.

Usher: “The same as in history, there’s been inspiration that defines who and inspired who I am. There will only be one Prince. There will only be one Usher. So, with that, everybody has their space in history. I’m just trying to make certain that we remember it.”

You better be quick if you wanna watch “Usher: Rendezvous in Paris.” It’s in theaters only until Sunday.

