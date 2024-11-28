You know how the saying goes: On Thanksgiving, gobble ’til you wobble. But after a fair amount of wobbling, it’s time to get moving and grooving … and there’s no better way to sweat off that Turkey Day feast than a little dancing. Deco’s own private dancer, Alex Miranda, is here with more.

Give me a gay party on any beach, and I’m there — let alone a sexy one on South Beach — and Urge is an LGBTQ+ festival that provides a place to blow off some steam after those inevitable Turkey Day dinner brawls at the table.

If you’re feeling the urge to let loose this holiday weekend, groove on down to South Beach for the ultimate LGBTQ+ festival and dance party.

Raul Griffith Valentin: “Urge Miami Festival is a big music festival. We feature DJs in our community, and we feature a lot of talent and entertainment from across the world. People from all over fly in to the beaches.”

The fest is celebrating 14 years of fun in SoFlo

Raul Griffith Valentin: “We have been able to revamp it and bring it to the community as something fresh, something new, and something that people look forward to every year.”

That means four days of nonstop music and entertainment, including…

Raul Griffith Valentin: “The most awaited event of the whole entire weekend is the Beach Party. We have dancers, we have performers, we have giveaways. We have so many surprises this year, and also a brand-new stage.”

It’s all about fun times and tan lines at the Royal Palm Hotel in South Beach, because this is where Urge Miami’s iconic Pool Party is going down.

Raul Griffith Valentin: “It’s one of the most favorite spots for people to come, because it is our host hotel, here at the Royal Palm, and they can just, you know, walk downstairs and have an amazing, amazing time.”

One of the DJs that’ll be making a splash and dropping some sick beats at Saturday’s event is Eliad Cohen.

Eliad Cohen: “I’m gonna bring all my good energy, all my new beats. I’m working on my first album, so I’m gonna play many songs that I didn’t play yet for the first time here, so I’m super excited, and I can’t wait to celebrate with everyone here.”

Good vibes and great tides? Sign me up. And if in doubt, just dance it out!

Raul Griffith Valentin: “Miami is definitely the place to be this weekend, but more importantly, Urge is the most important place to be this weekend.”

Urge Miami Festival kicks off Friday and runs through Monday.

Urge Miami Thanksgiving Festival

Friday, Dec. 29 – Monday, Dec. 2

urgemiamifestival.com

