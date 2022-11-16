A taste of the holiday season is coming to South Beach. Urban Space Holiday Market started in New York, and now the shopping experience is coming to SoFlo. Our very own elf on the shelf, Alex Miranda, is down there now — picking up our gifts.

‘Tis the season for appetites and strolling, which, you know burns the calories off.

Eldon Scott: “We actually were able to shut Drexel [Avenue] down.

Urbanspace has turned Lincoln Road between Washington and Pennsylvania avenues into a holiday market.

Eldon Scott: “There’s things for kids, there’s things for adults, there’s things for dogs, there’s things for Mom and Dad.

And, honestly, who wouldn’t want to spend Christmas on Miami Beach?

Eldon Scott: “I’m not wearing a fur coat.”

Bob in, bob out — whatever you do, bring your gift list.

Lyle Stern: “With great restaurants and dining and landscaping and cafes, you could do it all in one spot and have the benefit of being outdoors and in our beautiful weather.”

With over 50 local and national vendors.

Eldon Scott: “We have Poured Love, and they do these coconut hand-poured candles. Bara Boheme, who does gold and silver jewelry.”

The only problem with jewelry? You can’t eat it … like you can Lobster Rolls & Freshly Shucked Oysters. Or…

Lyle Stern: “I think ice cream should be in the seven food groups. I’m excited that Salt & Straw is here.”

Also here: Wicked Bread.

Eldon Scott: “It is wicked good.”

Which can also be described as…

Wicked Bread employee: “A cinnamon roll, and you’ve got a nice, fluffy piece of bread, they had a baby.

Alex Miranda: “Boom!”

The menu is simple: pure hedonism.

Wicked Bread employee: “We have the cinnamon bread, and we put our traditional cream cheese icing on it.”

Alex Miranda: “Oh, my God. Dunk it, dunk it!”

Alex Miranda: “Saucy Papi? That sounds like it’s for me. Cinnamon bread, guava, condensed milk. Say hello to my little friend.”

And their event exclusive…

Wicked Bread employee: “It comes with chocolate icing. We do Oreos crushed on top and then a peanut butter drizzle.”

My payment method: witchcraft.

Alex Miranda: “All right, Alex, this is our Lincoln Road market exclusive, our Black Magic. It will be thir-teen dolla…” [falls under Alex’s trance]

Alex Miranda (singing): “I put a spell on you, and now it’s free, free, free, so free!”

Stroll on through until Feb. 15.

Lyle Stern: “To be able to come here to do our holiday shopping is really unique.”

