Summer doesn’t officially start until the middle of June, but if you’re a movie lover, you’re in luck. The summer movie season is right around the corner. Deco’s got a look at some of the most hyped releases.

Benedict Cumberbatch (as Dr. Stephen Strange): “What do you know about the multiverse?

Elizabeth Olsen (as Wanda Maximoff): “Viz had his theories. He believed it was dangerous.”

Benedict Cumberbatch (Dr. Stephen Strange): “He was right.”

Things are taking a strange turn in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen are teaming up in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

The film takes place after the events of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and follows Doctor Strange as he deals with the consequences of casting a forbidden spell. The film conjures its way to the box office on May 6.

Zac Efron (as Andy McGee): “If you ever start to lose control, what do you do?

Ryan Kiera Armstrong (as Charlie McGee): ‘It didn’t work.”

Sydney Lemmon (as Vicky McGee): “She’s not a robot, Andy. She’ a little girl, with little girl emotions which are wildly unpredictable.”

Zac Efron is getting in touch with his daddy side in “Firestarter.”

In this reboot, he plays a father trying to keep his daughter after she develops the ability to control fire.

You don’t have to leave the house to watch this one. Catch it streaming on Peacock and in theaters May 13.

Hugh Bonneville (as Robert Crawley): “Start at the beginning.”

Maggie Smith (as Violet Crawley): “Years ago, before you were born, I met a man.”

Penelope Wilton (as Isobel Merton): “They spend a few days together, and he gives her a house!”

What secrets does the Dowager Countess have? Well, you’re gonna have to watch “Downton Abbey: A New Era” to find out.

The Crawley family is back, and they’ve got a mystery on their hands. Grab some tea, pinkies up, ’cause this one arrives on the big screen May 20.

Danny Ramirez (as Fanboy): “What the hell?!”

Tom Cruise (as Lt. Peter “Maverick” Mitchell): “Good morning, aviators. This is your captain speaking.”

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! Nope, it’s actually Tom Cruise.

The actor is taking to the skies in “Top Gun: Maverick,” and this time, he’s showing the rookies how it’s done. Catch Maverick doing what he does best on May 27.

Ed Harris (as Rear Admiral): “The end is inevitable, Maverick. Your kind is headed for extinction.”

Tom Cruise (as Lt. Peter “Maverick” Mitchell: “Maybe so, sir, but not today.”

