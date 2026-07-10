If a little rest and relaxation sounds like the perfect summer plan, this one’s for you. Miami Spa Months are back, and if you like saving money and getting all that stress rubbed out of you, you’re in luck. Let’s go on a spa trip!

Summer is heating up, but Miami Spa Months are keeping things cool.

Izabella Felpeto: “Miami Spa Months has entered its 19th year and provides accessibility for all locals and visitors to get 40% off our destination’s premier spas.”

Top spas across the area are rolling out luxury treatments at prices that feel just as relaxing.

First stop the “Acqualina Spa.”

Lana Labrecque: “We have a beautiful, 13-treatment-room spa, separate from our men’s and women’s locker rooms. We have a sauna, a steam room, and an ice fountain, and outside on our spa terrace, we have a heated pool.”

This year’s highlight is the “Summer Opulence Ritual.”

Lana Labrecque: “It’s very nourishing for your skin. It’s the perfect time to come for $159 when its value at usually $300.”

It starts with a hand and foot exfoliation, then melts into a scalp massage using botanical ingredients designed to leave you feeling refreshed.

Next stop, the “Carillon Miami Wellness Resort.”

For $159, you’ll be able to select any 50-minute massage, body treatment, or facial.

Katherine Lemes: “This Miami spa, for months, we really emphasized personalized wellness journeys where you get to pick wellness your way. So whether you’re looking for traditional spa services, or searching for the next cutting-edge technology, or seeking spiritual journeys, we have that here for you.”

The star of the show? The nourishing moringa melt, a sugarcane scrub, warm oils.

Katherine Lemes: “In our rain shower water bed, it’s a really unique treatment where you don’t need to move anywhere; you stay in one place. We’ll be experiencing the MLX i3Dome, and we also get to see the halonutratherapy treatment; this uses medical-grade fine salt combining it with minerals and antioxidants.”

So if you’re ready to unwind for less, Miami Spa Months is a chance to soak up the savings.

Miami Spa Months run from now through August 31 with special rates that range between $100 and $200.

FOR MORE INFO:

Miami Spa Months

Website

Acqualina Spa

17875 Collins Avenue

Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

Website

Carillon Miami Wellness Resort

6801 Collins Ave

Miami Beach, FL 33141

Website

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