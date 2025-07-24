If you’ve been dancing through life with stress and trapped energy, it’s time to move your way to freedom. Ecstatic dance is one way to shake it all off with an amazing DJ and some great juju. It’s Miami’s hottest mindfulness movement. No choreography required!

Hey, don’t judge Elaine’s moves from Seinfeld. She’s definitely feeling herself.

At Expansion Miami, all the organic feels are welcome, and judgment is off-limits.

Jennifer Mirambeau: “Expansion is an ecstatic dance event that happens here in Miami twice a month. An ecstatic dance is all about freedom of expression. Allowing yourself to move freely without judgement, self-judgement or fear of judgement of others.”

James Wolf: “I like dance, especially ecstatic dance, because it’s a great way to merge creativity and exercise. We dance to all kinds of different music we move in whatever kind of way. No form required.”

This freeform movement starts off with a warm-up.

Jennifer Mirambeau: “What’s different about this and other dance events, it’s a holistic night life event. We have different warm-up, we have different movement facilitators. Sometimes, it’s a modern dance class. Sometimes, it’s breathwork. We do an opening circle, where everybody gets to be seen, be felt in the circle.”

Once the DJ hits the ones and twos, it’s a barefoot free for all.

Jennifer Mirambeau: “What we like to say is surrender to sound. So allowing yourself to really jump into the music and let it guide you. Let it take you on a journey. A lot of times when we store our emotions inside of us, we create blockages that allow us to be disconnected from who we truly are.”

Eloy Bell: “I love just to connect with the energy of dancing and moving myself, just dancing, dancing, dancing and enjoying every moment.”

The three hour experience is free of substances.

Jennifer Mirambeau: “And we have an elixir bar, instead of alcohol bar, so we do kombuchas and different high-vibe elixirs.”

Carla Lulic: “I’ve been here so many times and to other ecstatic dances around the country. The reason why I keep coming back all the time is because it’s such a transformative experience.”

Expansion: Ecstatic Dance goes down every first and third Friday monthly.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Expansion: Ecstatic Dance Miami

43 NE 38th Street

Miami, FL 33137

Website

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.