Hold onto your cotton candy, because the UniverSoul Circus is rolling into town, and it’s about to get wild! We’re talking fire breathers, hip-hop dancing clowns, and flying acrobats doing things that’ll make you wonder if gravity took a sick day.

Steph Michaels did some UniverSoul searching, and this is what she found.

Steph Michaels: “Right now I’m at univerSooooul Circus, in Miramar, Florida, and I’m here with N.O. Ringmaster N.O., how are you doing?

Ringmaster N.O.: “The one and only. I’m so well. Thank you for having us!”

This year’s UniverSoul Circus show is all about “Rhythm of the World.” There’s hip-hop, R&B and Latin beats, but what else can we expect?

Ringmaster N.O.: “We have an amazing show, top to bottom, a lot of fun. We are the most interactive show in the world, so don’t just come to our show prepared to witness it. Come to our show prepared to be the star of the show.”

You’re in for a treat. Expect roller skaters, but not your average roller skaters.

Ringmaster N.O.: “UniverSoul Circus is all about bringing people together of all ages, witnessing artistic stunts and, you know, launching people into the air for no good reason.”

Steph Michaels: “I know that this is the most culturally diverse show on Earth. How did that get started? How did that come about?”

Ringmaster N.O.: “Well, our owner, Cedric Walker, has a message in his symbol: Soul is universal. Everybody has soul, and so we like to say, ‘Where else can you travel the entire world in two and a half hours?'”

Yeah, they don’t just perform, they defy gravity and our expectations.

Steph Michaels: “So now I have a serious question here. Are you guys looking for a cartwheelist?”

Ringmaster N.O.: “Are you a volunteer?”

Steph Michaels: “Cause’ you know I’m here.”

Ringmaster N.O. “You can cartwheel. There’s the stage. (claps) Music, let’s go!”

Steph Michaels: “So you know I’m still stretching, ’cause, you know, I got a little more in my arsenal.”

Ringmaster N.O.: “That’s OK. You don’t gotta show anything else.”

Steph Michaels: “So how did I do? Do I got the job?”

Ringmaster N.O. “You are so good at what you do.”

Steph Michaels: “Tell everybody where they can get tickets, so they can hurry up, get their tickets, come down, check out the show, come see you and everybody else here. Where do they need to go?”

Ringmaster N.O. “TicketMaster.com, UniverSoulCircus.com, or just come on down to Miramar Park, right? And come to our box office right here on location where the tent is.”

Ringmaster N.O. “We’re here till March 16.”

FOR MORE INFO:

UniverSoul Circus

Miramar Regional Park

16801 Miramar Parkway

Miramar, FL 33027.

universoulcircus.com/miami

