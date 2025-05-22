Universal Epic Universe is filled with twisted worlds — including the Dark Universe, centered around monsters. Lucky for you, Deco’s fur-sona, Alex Miranda, is there to give us all the gory details.

We’re here at Epic Universe in front of the Burning Blade tavern, and I’m with…”

Creepy hooded man: “Are you trying to get killed?”

Universal Epic Universe — yep, that’s its official name. funny as it is — opens to the public this Thursday. Until then, we’ve got your up close and very personal look at Dark Universe, one of five worlds inside this Orlando theme park.

Alex Miranda: “Frances, the devil truly does wear Prada.”

Frances Franceschi: “:Thank you, thank you.”

Home of classic Universal monsters. set in the creepy village of Darkmoor.

Frances Franceschi: “We didn’t miss a beat here with all the detail, and so much history to pull from.”

Its crown jewel: “Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment,” a dark ride featuring 14 of the most technologically advanced animatronics ever built.

Frances Franceschi: “Dr. Victoria is the great-great-granddaughter of Henry Frankenstein, so she has now inhabited the manor, and she is now bringing back all of his experiments, but wants to make them better. And, of course, something goes wrong.”

Let your freak flag fly at the Pretorius’ Scientific Oddities store.

Cathy Fischer: “We have Creature of the Black Lagoon. You can be Bride of Frankenstein, you can be Dracula.”

And next door, the Monster Makeup Experience.

Cathy Fischer: “Where you can choose from multiple designs to transform your face.”

Hannah, makeup artist: “Well, I think it’s time you look. Are you ready?”

Alex Miranda: “I’m ready. Let’s do it. No!”

Release your inner beast.

Alex Miranda: “Hannah, you did this in 20 minutes.”

Hannah: “Yes.”

Alex Miranda: “This is really scary.”

Cathy Fischer: “Or you can do a head to toe.”

Alex Miranda: “Aoooooooo!”

And at the Burning Blade Tavern, creepy cocktails set a murky mood.”

Alex Miranda: “What’s the story behind the Lagunita?”

Josh Franck: “It’s rum, it’s limoncello, muddled limes and blackberries, because that creates those little particles that look like the algae within the Black Lagoon itself.”

Alex Miranda: “Bartender Tia. Is my Monocane ready to go?”

Tia: “Sure thing, Alex. Right on time.”

And Das Steakhouse puts the blood in blood orange.

Alex Miranda: “OK, chef, is there any human flesh on the menu?”

Chef Robert Martinez: “Maybe. Steak on steak is one of my favorite dishes. There’s a blood orange chicken sandwich. The red velvet cake: beet juice, cream cheese frosting, Oreo crumbs. and these little maggots are actually puff rice.”

But best to make it out of Darkmoor before sundown … because Dracula could have you for dinner.

Alex Miranda: “Die a good death here at Das Steakhouse.”

Chef Robert Martinez: “We got to put that on a T-shirt.”

Single-day tickets to Epic Universe cost just under $140. The face transformation is $45. and if you want to have that full getup, it’s $169.

