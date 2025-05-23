Hallelujah! The wait is over.

Epic Universe is finally open … and the hype is real, people. Guests were psyched to be part of day one. Deco’s Alex Miranda couldn’t wait to bombard them with questions.

Universal Epic Universe is open for business, but I really mean pleasure.

Alex Miranda: “What is your first impression?”

Guest 1: “I’m buzzing, yeah, I love it. It’s amazing. It’s beautiful.”

And, clichéd as it may sound, the first major theme park here to open in 25 years is, you guessed it, epic. (I know, I know.)

Alex Miranda: “First of all, you guys look amazing. You guys really came super spirited. But I want to start with you, what are you most excited about today?”

Guest 2: “The Super Mario rides.”

With 750 acres of fun, but for this family, it’s Super Nintendo World first.

Guest 3: “I was super excited because I’m a total, like, Super Mario geek, ’80s kid.”

Guest 4: “The Mario Kart ride, I’ve had my eye on that for a while, and also just like the Yoshi Cafe and seeing everything else.”

Anything else? Extra.

Alex Miranda: “If you’re going to walk into Super Nintendo World, you’ve got to be in the spirit, right?”

Guest 3: “Exactly.”

And they’ve waited long enough.

Guest 3: “I was just like, eyeing down the clock on Universal Studios’ website.”

These two thrill junkies came all the way from the UK.

Guest 1: “We’re here for our wedding anniversary, but Epic Universe is part of it.”

Alex Miranda: “You doubled it up, I love that. Any particular ride that you’re excited to get on?”

Guest 1: “Hiccup’s Wing Gliders. It’s a 10/10.”

And word’s already gotten out about the great food.

Alex Miranda: “What, in particular, are you super buzzed about?”

Guest 1: “Maybe the mac and cheese cone.”

The Gaspar family is all on the same page about their park day.

Alex Miranda: “Is there something you want to see?”

Guest 5: “The Donkey Kong ride.”

Guest 6: “The Donkey Kong ride, too.”

Alex Miranda: “Now, aside from Super Nintendo World, of course, there are five worlds in Epic Universe. What do you also really want to see?”

Guest 6: “How to Train Your Dragon.”

Guest 7: “Same, How to Train Your Dragon.”

Alex Miranda: “Man, this family’s all on one page.”

Guest 5: “Same.”

Alex Miranda: “Oh, my God, what’s number three?”

Guest5: “Mmm, Harry Potter?”

Guest 7: “Harry Potter.”

Guest 6 “Harry Potter.”

Step right into your first adventure at Epic Universe this year.

Alex Miranda: “Do you like having a mustache?”

Guest 8: “No, it’s weird.”

Guest 1: “The park is just, like, so stunning. I think it was, like, built to be seen at night.”

Florida residents can save $75 when buying multi-day tickets to Universal.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.