Sometimes a sweet, decadent treat just makes you happy. One Miami Beach walking tour is hitting some delicious destinations.

The Underground Donut Tour will take you to four local businesses while teaching you about the surrounding neighborhood. So, I had to investigate.

Donuts are not just a snack.

Guest 1: “Regular donuts, I like it. but this one, maybe, it can be my favorite.”

[Alex laughs.]

For Kenneth Thomas, they’re a lifestyle…

Kenneth Thomas: “A lot of actually eating donuts and asking ourselves, ‘Is this really the best? Is this fresh? Are the owners really enthusiastic?’ And if the answer is yes to all of those, we include it on our tour.”

…as lead tour guide for Underground Donut Tour, a daily, two-hour guided stroll to four South Beach dessert destinations.

Kenneth Thomas: “If you’re hungry for knowledge and hungry for a little bit of a sweet treat, this is for you.”

Sweet treat is right.

Kenneth Thomas: “We start the day with a little bit of an Italian touch: bomboloni donuts, Italy’s fried dough tradition. It’s a little bit less fluffy than an American donut, but fluffier than a Berliner. and the name itself comes from the Italian word for bomb.”

Yeah, calorie bomb!

Alex Miranda: “But now there are four pieces and three people, so I’ll have two.”

Not that we care.

Guest 1: “It was so delicious and so creamy for me.”

Guest 2: “The cream was really buttery, which was amazing. It wasn’t overly sugary, which I actually liked.”

Alex Miranda: “It’s very rich. Do I have any food on mu cheek? I feel like I have sugar on my cheek.”

Kenneth Thomas: “You have a little bit of sugar.”

Guest 2: “Just a little sugar.”

Kenneth Thomas: “But that is part of the experience.”

Alex Miranda: “It’s so fluffy.”

Kenneth Thomas: “We then take a little walk around the corner to Las Olas Cafe.”

Kenneth Thomas: “This is guava and cheese.”

Alex Miranda: “Mmmm.”

Kenneth Thomas: “There we get guava cheese pastries and a little bit of Cuban coffee.”

Kenneth Thomas: “All right, Alex, I know you work hard.”

Alex Miranda: “Hit me, baby.”

Kenneth Thomas: “Cuban coffee is made in Italian espresso machines, but it’s kind of the opposite of Italian coffee, because this is fast.”

Alex Miranda: “So how are you feeling about the little cafecito so far?”

Guest 1: “This is strong like Turkish coffee, but sweeter, so I can maybe – just one.”

Alex Miranda: “Not 12 like me.”

Kenneth Thomas: “Turning to Rosetta Bakery, where we get some lovely cannoli.”

Kenneth Thomas: “We then take a little bit of a walk back to Ocean Drive, talk about the Versace house, Casa Casuarina. He makes the owner of the apartment an offer of $3 million to take it off of his hands, and the owner graciously accepts, and then Versace spends a year evicting everybody.”

Kenneth Thomas: “And then, we finish with either a Mexican or French pastry, depending on the logistics of the day.”

Tickets are $65.

Guest 1: “I learned a lot of things about desserts, and this is so fantastic.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Underground Donut Tour

undergrounddonuttour.com

De Lucia Bakery

729 5th St.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

miami.deluciabakery.com

Las Olas Cafe

644 6th St.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

lasolascafe.net

Rosetta Bakery

Various locations

rosettabakery.com

