Look at a DJ booth, and you’re most likely to see a guy behind the decks. But that’s changing fast, thanks to some very talented ladies. Deco caught up with two red hot female DJs performing at the Ultra Music Festival this weekend. Check them out.

Skrillex, Deadmau5, Martin Garrix — all superstars in the world of electronic dance music. Now get ready for some new names, like Jessica Audiffred, Alleycat and Charlotte de Witte. They’re part of a growing list of female DJs climbing the EDM charts.

A record number of women are taking over the stage at this year’s Ultra Music Festival, and the girls could not be more excited.

Jessica Audiffred: “I used watch all the livestreams when I was younger, and now I’m there. It has been, like, maybe 10 girls playing festivals. For us to be there, and to do like a back to back is just insane.”

Also bringing the beats? Dubstep star Alleycat, who’s hoping to stay dry this time around.

Alleycat: “I am extremely excited to be performing at Ultra this year, especially because last year my set got rained out after 15 minutes.”

Get ready for some serious girl power. Alleycat and Jessica are set to do a collab, live on stage.

Alleycat: “It’s going to be our first back to back ever, so I’m excited to see what it’s going to sound like.

Jessica Audiffred: “Our vibes just go together so well, but we didn’t know that until this back to back happened.”

Ultra kicks off this weekend for three days of the best in dance music. Thanks to these ultra-talented ladies, the girls are bringing the bass like never before.

Alleycat: “I love seeing that more women are being put on lineups recently. I’m also excited to see a lot of their sets, like I’m super exited to see Charlotte de Witte and a lot of others. I think it’s really dope. The girls throw down!”

FOR MORE INFO:

Ultra Music Festival

March 28-30, 2025

Bayfront Park

301 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami, FL 33131

ultramusicfestival.com

