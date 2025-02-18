Get your glowsticks ready, Ultra Music Festival is coming to town, and it’s the 25th anniversary of the big show. Acts from all over the globe are coming to South Florida for this year’s event. But two Miami musicians will be on stage to represent! Deco caught up with dance duo Afrobeta and dished on their latest ultra-cool gig.

Over 100,000 people are expected to pack into Miami’s Bayfront Park for Ultra 2025. The event draws artists from all over the world and — some super-talented artists from our own backyard.

Miami’s own Afrobeta is set to rock the Ultra stage and it promises to be a dance party for the ages.

Cuci Amador: “Playing Ultra is incredible because it’s the best sound system that you’re ever going to play through in your whole life. There is nothing like it. I mean, people get so passionate, they come through, they are carrying their flags. Everybody’s dressed up and they’re the festy best.”

Afrobeta is Tony Smurphio and Cuci Amador, two Miami natives who started this group based on their love of music, Cuban pastries, and late-night Miami nights.

Cuci Amador: “Miami is such a huge part of who we are because we grew up in Miami and we are influenced by our own cultures and the cultures of all the music around us in Miami, that it really creates something that kind of stirs the pot from within.”

Fans will get a taste of the band’s new single Head Games.

Cuci Amador: “Head Games is really fun. It’s a song that we started writing a while ago. The vibe is very gospel lady kind of telling their partner what’s up.”

Afrobeta is no stranger to the festival scene with breakout sets at Burning Man and Electric Forest.

Now, they’re ultra-pumped to be playing in the 305.

Tony ‘Smurphio’ Laurencio: “I think the people that go there they know they’re gonna have the best visuals, the best electronic music experience that you could possibly have on planet Earth!”

Ultra Music Festival kicks off Friday, March 28. Bring your earplugs and catch Afrobeta on the live stage — and save me a spot up front!

Heads up party peeps! Ultra is already 90% sold out so get your tickets now.

FOR MORE INFO:

Ultra Music Festival

March 28-30

Bayfront Park

301 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132

https://ultramusicfestival.com/tickets/miami/

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.