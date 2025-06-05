Japan and Texas. You’ve gotta admit that geographically — they’re pretty far apart. Imagine the possibilities if their cuisines were combined. Well, imagine no more. A new restaurant in Broward has tastefully brought the two together.

East meets West at Ukiah Japanese Smokehouse.

Steven Haigh: “I would say Ukiah is the only restaurant of its type in Fort Lauderdale.”

That’s a bold statement, but they can back that up.

Steven Haigh: “So we take the Japanese flavors, a lot of traditional cooking techniques, and traditional ingredients, and we combine them with a Texan low and slow smoking technique,”

It’s best to keep an open mind when you visit.

Steven Haigh: “We’re not a traditional first-course, second-course size kind of restaurant. The menu’s split up into smaller portions and larger portions, and you just order your favorites and whatever you think – whatever takes your fancy and catches your eye.”

The folks at Ukiah are after a certain vibe. They want their place to be impressive without being in your face.

Steven Haigh: “The vibe that we like is something that’s welcoming, not intrusive. It should be – you could be able to have lunch or an early dinner, you could have a business meeting. We want to be a neighborhood restaurant, so we want you to come in and feel like you’ve been here 10 times before.”

You might become a constant customer with dishes like these at your disposal.

Steven Haigh: “We’ve got a beautiful tiger prawn, comes in a yuzu with lemon ginger butter, we have our pork belly skewers, and we have a Ukiah tart for dessert that people are just loving.”

You can also slurp down some oysters, or split a roasted cauliflower with blue cheese sauce.

The one plate that really sums up what Ukiah is all about? The 16-hour smoked brisket.

Steven Haigh: “It’s served with house-made kimchi. It’s got some yuzu pickles in there, barbecue sauce, absolutely fantastic.”

You’re bound to work up a top-shelf thirst here. May we suggest two cocktails?

First: the Gin-Driven — so fresh, and so green.

Steven Haigh: “It’s just such a refreshing and pretty-looking drink.”

If tequila’s more your style, ask the bartender to fire up the Pear Necessities.

Steven Haigh: “And then the Pear Necessities is a bit more boozy, a bit more spirits-forward.”

The drinks and the food are only part of the coolness factor. If you want to eat al fresco, you can always hang outside by the New River.

Steven Haigh: “We have a wonderful terrace out there with dining seating, sofa seating, for more relaxed dining.”

Take a bite out of Ukiah’s brand-new mix of tastes and textures. We bet you’ll dig it.

Customer: “I love the food, I love the space, everything about it. Every single cocktail, appetizer, meal is fantastic.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Ukiah Japanese Smokehouse

221 SW 1st Ave., Suite 1

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

954-299-3661

ukiahrestaurant.com

