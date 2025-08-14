Music fans, you’re going to be very happy with the big news we’ve got for you: UB40 is hitting the road. The legendary reggae band is celebrating almost half a century of music-making with a massive tour, and we found out all about it.

The red wine will be flowing when UB40 hits the stage for their “Relentless Tour.”

They’ve been around since 1978. Founding members Robin Campbell and Jimmy Brown are amazed at how popular the band remains after all these years.

Robin Campbell: “We love doing what we do, and we love the fact that we can still go anywhere in the world and play to sold-out audiences.”

Jimmy Brown: “That’s where I think we’re at our best, because obviously we play every night, and then you’re polishing it and owning it all the time.”

Vocalist Matt Doyle is the baby of the band. He’s only been a member since 2021.

Matt Doyle (singing): “Whatever race, color or creed, we all share the same dream to succeed.”

For Matt, this is the gig of a lifetime.

Matt Doyle: “It’s an honor to be part of the legacy, you know, just to be part of the history of UB40. It’s a pinch yourself moment all the time.”

The guys credit their success to the old saying, “There’s strength in numbers.”

Jimmy Brown: “We’re a big band. There are 11 of us on stage; being part of that, you know, is quite empowering.”

The group will be playing songs from their latest album, “UB45.” But they know it’s the classics fans come to hear, and they don’t plan on disappointing them.

Robin Campbell: “Literally, the first note of any of those tunes gets a rapturous response, you know, and they sing along to every word.”

Jimmy Brown: “We milk it, we milk it as much as we can. You know what the reactions gonna be when we strike up that particular song.”

UB40’s popularity stretches across generations, and that’s no hype.

Robin Campbell: “It always amazes us every time when we go out, when you see young kids in the audience singing songs that were recorded before they were born, and they know every word.

You won’t have to wait too long to groove along with UB40. They’re playing at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood on Aug. 22.

UB40 Relentless Tour

Friday, Aug. 22 at 8 p.m.

Hard Rock Live

1 Seminole Way

Hollywood, FL 33314

