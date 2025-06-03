Big news — Bono is on his own. Don’t freak out. The U2 frontman hasn’t left the band. What he has done is put his stage show, “Stories of Surrender,” on film. Deco finally found what you’re looking for.

Bono shares his professional and personal experiences, through words and music, in the Apple TV+ documentary, Stories of Surrender”.

The iconic singer has no illusions about what it means to be a rock and roll star.

Bono: “Something to know about performers in pursuit of truth. We are capable of more untruth than most.”

He felt the need to come clean with fans of his legendary band.

Bono: “To be honest with them, to take off the armor, and put down the swords, put down the shields, you know, and just be the person that I am.”

The film is filled with facts that almost seem like fantasy.

Bono: “Turns out the most extraordinary about my life is the people I’m in relationships with. I met my wife Ali the same week I joined U2.”

His U2 bandmates may not be with him onstage, but their music plays a big part in the documentary.

Bono doesn’t sugarcoat the troubled relationship he had with his dad, especially after his mom passed away.

Bono: “The last time I saw my mother alive was at her own father’s funeral. This sounds almost too Irish, I know my father’s response to this tragedy was to never speak of her again.”

Now that all his rock and roll dreams have come true, he’s a man at ease in his own skin.

Bono: “I’ve never been so grateful and with that security, dare I say it, of being loved by, you know, an audience and a family and a band, I think it’s OK to own up to my insecurities.”

In “Stories of Surrender,” Bono has found the most interesting character of his career: himself.

