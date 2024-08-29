When many people talk about the ’90s, they often talk about the good parts of it, like standalone pizza restaurants. But it wasn’t all good.

The new film “1992” tackles the subject of the L.A. riots following the Rodney King verdict. The stars of the movie hit the red carpet in Los Angeles Tuesday night and told Deco what to expect from the movie.

Scott Eastwood: “A lot of times, we see Tyrese as this fun, bombastic kind of character in ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise. But this, he dug deep and he really went for something a little more raw, a little more gritty, so I thought he did a great job.”

Snoop Dogg: “[Tyrese is] one of the greatest actors that ever graced the screen, and he did a phenomenal job.”

Tyrese: “And all I want is for the world to get out there and experience this movie. Labor Day weekend, there’s nothing else that matters as much as ‘1992,’ and this happens to be the most diverse film of any South Central or L.A. film. We haven’t had an event like this on the West Coast since ‘Straight Outta Compton.'”

Snoop Dogg: “I actually lived through 1992, so I understood a couple of things that actually happened in that movie, and I felt like the story, the great acting and the great directing, I wanted to be a part of it, in any way I could. It just felt like a natural culmination considering that Death Row Records was really founded in ’91, ’92. It was just so much around that year and around this whole movie that just made sense to come together.”

Scott Eastwood: “Having Snoop onboard is so cool. I mean, Snoop is as big as he’s ever been right now. He’s hosted the Olympics, he’s doing things I never thought I would see Snoop Dogg do, and I love it.”

Tyrese: “You gonna be on the edge of your seat. It’s a heist movie. It’s a crime thriller. It’s a real crazy movie. I can’t wait for the world to finally get a hold of this magic called ‘1992’.”

“1992” opens in theaters on Friday.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.