Tyrese Gibson and Scott Eastwood both join Ray Liotta in his one of his last performances before he passed away in 2022. In the movie “1992,” the Los Angeles riots are the backdrop to a major heist. Call this movie drama, call it action, call it historical in a way. One thing you can call leading men, Tyrese and Scott, is good-looking.

The year 1992 is back and on the big screen in 2024.

Hanad Abdi (as Lil Gizmoe): “How that feel [puts a gun to Mercer Bey’s head].”

Tyrese Gibson (as Mercer Bey): “Familiar.”

In the new action-drama “1992,” Mercer, played by Tyrese Gibson, is desperately trying to rebuild his life and relationship with his son.

Alex Miranda: “You said so much, with saying so little. And it was all up here, and that, for me, was the most beautiful thing about this performance.”

Tyrese Gibson: “I appreciate that, man. I mean, as you can imagine, everybody has a story that they want told. I’m at a place where the money don’t matter, the co-stars and all of that is great. ‘What statement are we making?'”

The backdrop: The turbulent 1992 Los Angeles uprising following the Rodney King verdict.

Tyrese Gibson: “I think my goal was, like, I wake up every day in this black skin, and just that reminder, that this is very real every single day. And when it happened to Rodney King, there was no such thing as iPhones.”

But across town, another father, played by Ray Liotta, in one of his last performances.

Scott Eastwood: “We lost him too early. This was his last film. It was really an honor to get to work with him.”

And son, played by Scott Eastwood, put their strained relationship to the test.

Scott Eastwood: “Father-son relationships are complicated, especially ones where you have a checkered past. Him and his father in the family business together, that’s complicated. But they don’t see eye-to-eye morally.”

Their plot: A dangerous heist to steal valuable platinum from the factory where Mercer works.

Scott Eastwood: “My character really wanted to get out, wanted to be done with the business. He’s gotta do one big score to get that done.”

Scott, whose father is Clint Eastwood, is familiar with badass father figures.

Scott Eastwood: “You know what you’re getting with Ray. He’s also really funny. He’s very irreverent. He was a great guy. He was a no [explicit] kinda guy, which I love.”

Back to the movie. As tensions rise in L.A., chaos erupts, and both families reach boiling points.

Tyrese Gibson: “It wasn’t about cars, it wasn’t about everything blowing up and all of the usual things that you see me do. This was about heart and soul, and just knowing that we’ve created something that has some type of impact on you, we’ve won.”

“1992” is now playing in theaters.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.