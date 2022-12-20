Change can be scary, but it can also be a good thing, and in Tyler Hubbard’s case, it’s also incredibly rewarding. The country star is set to release his first solo album next year and his new single is already making big waves.

You probably know him as one half of Florida Georgia Line.

But with the group currently on hiatus, Tyler Hubbard is spreading his wings and flying.

The singer’s debut solo single — “5 foot 9” — has hit number one on the country charts.

Tyler is now the first male country artist formerly in a country duo to accomplish that as a solo artist, and it’s only the beginning, because his self-titled album drops in January.

Tyler Hubbard: “This solo thing has been a new journey, a new challenge, but it’s been awesome. Getting to tell my story and connect with the fans on a more personal level has been really cool, to get to be out on the road and playing shows and playing these new songs. Everything just feels fun and new and fresh.”

Tyler says he hopes to show a different side of himself in the new music.

Tyler Hubbard: “It was important for me to make music that was fun, that would be fun to play live, that I wanted to play live and then also it was really important for me just to go a little deeper and to showcase who I am and tell my story and let the fans connect with who I am on a more personal level, and that’s something I’ve never really had the chance to do.”

And when it comes to songwriting, he says he just lets the music take the lead.

Tyler Hubbard: “Letting the song dictate where it goes and letting the day kind of take you where it needs to go. When it’s appropriate getting to collaborate is also just something I love doing, making music with friends and you know, putting, putting all of our flavors in one big mixing bowl and see what happens.”

Tyler’s 18-track album is set to drop Jan. 27.

