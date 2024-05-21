Although we do make it look very easy, storytelling is no simple job.

No-siree. Just imagine doing it to a slow and steady R&B beat. Deco’s music correspondent, Alex Miranda knows all about that. Alex sing us a tune.

Ladies, I wish I could. But Deco spoke to the talented singer-songwriter Elijah Blake, who writes for some of your favorite artists.

Now, he’s ready for his moment in the spotlight.

Don’t you just love R&B hits like “Climax” by Usher?

Usher: “Going nowhere fast we’ve reached the climax.”

Or “I Choose You” by Keyshia Cole.

Keyshia Cole: “Because I choose you!”

What about Mario’s “Dancing Shadows?”

Mario: “I’m on the walls like dancing shadows.”

Well, you have singer, songwriter, and South Florida native Elijah Blake to thank for that. Because he wrote them all!

Elijah Blake: “My gift is telling stories and making people feel a part of a certain experience.”

Elijah is trying to keep the feeling going but this time he’ll be the one singing.

Elijah Blake: “Can’t get you out of my head, out of my brain.”

Elijah Blake: “I just love singing. And I know it didn’t start at songwriting and wouldn’t stop at songwriting for me because God didn’t just give me this voice to be in the background and just to be the alley hoop or the assist.”

The two-time Grammy winner told us while singing was always his passion, songwriting paid the bills.

Elijah Blake: “I got tired of being a starving artist. One day I sat back and looked at the way Ne-Yo was living and I looked at the way Dream was living and when I would show up to studios they would have better cars than the artist. And I was like ‘OK I like nice things.'”

He’s back in the studio for himself! Elijah just released two singles off his upcoming self-titled album. First up “Ghostbusters.”

Elijah Blake: “You’re just the ghost of my past, that keeps coming back.”

Elijah Blake: “‘Ghostbusters’ is really self-explanatory in a sense because it’s really talking about digging in that haunted space in your mind and finding your past traumas and just addressing them head-on.”

And then there is his latest single “Sugarwater and Lime.”

Elijah Blake: “Baby we can make lemonade. Sugarwater and lime.”

Elijah Blake: “It just talks about trying to get what you want with the wrong ingredients. It’s going to be close but you are really making lime aide.”

The music man says these songs are just a taste of what’s coming up from his upcoming album.

Elijah Blake: “I got live strings on the project, live horns. I’m just excited to get to the album.”

Elijah’s new album “Elijah,” is set to drop in August!

