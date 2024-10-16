The countdown is on! Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras’ concert is this weekend. Soflo is gearing up by throwing the best tailgate parties and even giving away tickets to the concert! Here are some spots embracing Tay’s vibe — down to the tee.

Swifties are living their ‘wildest dreams’ to see Taylor Swift live at the Hard Rock Stadium and celebrating with other Swifties is just a better vibe.

Alexis Espejo, Director of Marketing for W Fort Lauderdale: “We’ve got swifty fever at the W Fort Lauderdale. So we have an incredible weekend ready for our hotel guests and also locals. We’re inviting everybody to come. We’ve got some fashion looks for all the different eras. So you can take a picture with them, you can walk the pink carpet.”

The W Fort Lauderdale is hot for Taylor and giving away tickets! But your physical body has to be there to enter.

Alexis Espejo: “On Friday. Between 12 and 5 p.m. You can come to the W’s living room and you can enter to win two tickets for that night. The drawing is going to be at 5 pm by DJ Drew. We’ve got our friendship bracelet bar and then we also have our swift-tee shirt bar where you can make your custom t-shirts”

Being thirsty is not a problem with their specialty cocktails.

Alexis Espejo: “We’ve got our swifty season which includes two eras of cocktails as well as roundtrip transportation to and from the stadium. We’ve got the purple haze, we’ve got the champagne problems, you can even order our food too, we’ve got the all too well-done skirt steak.”

The tay-tay weekend continues…

Alexis Espejo: “On Saturday we’ve got rock star karaoke Taylor’s versions and then on Sunday we’ve got our swifty drag brunch with our local drag queens. All of your swifties, all of your best friends are going to be here so it’s the perfect place to tailgate before you go to the show.”

Downtown Miami is not missing out on all the swiftie fun.

Carla Auricchio, Elser Representative: “We are welcoming all Taylor Swift fans to come stay here at Elser Miami. What’s great about us is our location is not too far. The Brightline is also right next door to us.”

The room and pool deck are tay galore.

Carla Auricchio: “Our premium package will include not only decorations, as you can see, but that’ll include cameras and stickers and friendship bracelets. They will have access to complimentary Taylor Swift cocktails. We’ll also have an amazing DJ here showcasing Taylor Swift songs. A lot of fun pool floaties.”

No ride? No problem.

Carla Auricchio: “We are offering a couple of packages that include luxury transportation with Limo Miami. Another package transportation through a bus charter where you can also join along with other Taylor Swift fans.”

FOR MORE INFO:

The Esler Hotel

398 NE 5th St., Miami, FL 33132

www.theelserhotel.com/blog/taylor-swift-eras-tour-miami-concert/

W Fort Lauderdale

401 North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA, 33304

wfortlauderdale.ipoolside.com/?source=link

