It’s getting hot in here, so take off all your clothes. SoFlo knoooows this heat is off the charts. But don’t worry, Deco has got you covered, or not, because it’s hot and you probably don’t want to be covered. We’re checking out two hotels that are ready to beat the heat this summer.

No need to worry, because the Ritz-Carlton South Beach wants to keep you cool with a cool-cation.

Brigette Bienvenu: “The Cool-cation Package is a package that we created for guests and non-guests to beat the heat this summer and just enjoy a day of relaxation and rejuvenation at our pool and our spa.”

And you get a lot for your money.

Brigette Bienvenu: “It also includes a pool day bed, a reserved day bed for up to six guests, and it comes equipped with a beautiful skincare beauty cooler, and inside the beauty cooler, you have different cooling experiences such as an ESPA floral facial mist, as well as Moroccan oil leave-in conditioner hair treatment. It also comes with a body sun tan and Unesco collagen mask.”

And guests are loving the fun in the sun!

Emely Virta: “As locals being in Miami, it’s always really great to have these perks and options and availability to do certain things during the summer.”

Not only can you take a dip in the water, but you can also munch on a cooling tzatziki dip with a glass of a cucumber cocktail thingamajiggy. Cheers!

From good eats to the east, East Miami is also feeling the chill vibes and getting boozy with their treats.

Marina Rubio: “We have multiple sorbets and ice creams. They have liquor in it, they have booze, some of them.”

Mmm! Sign us up! Guests can indulge in these tequila sorbets and ice cream floats, and they do seem to be enjoying it.

Nicolas Aramburu: “It looks like the ice cream is not only infused with prosecco. But then they also pour some extra prosecco on top of it, and they have a couple of different flavors, and it’s just super refreshing.”

And they can’t get enough of these delicious drinks in their cabanas.

Nicolas Aramburu: “It’s very Instagram-worthy; my girl loves taking pictures here. It’s already super, super comfy. It’s in the shade, and it’s right by the pool. It feels like the whole area belongs to us.”

