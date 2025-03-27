Miami Music Week 2025 is shaping up to be the ultimate EDM showdown. Two spots are pumping and pounding beats in the 305. Our party animal, Alex Miranda, is on the scene with more.

What was that, girls? I can’t hear you because it’s so loud here on the rooftop of The Clevelander. Miami Music Week is just kicking off. We’re at the EDM dot com and Friends party right here on the rooftop. At 8:00 p.m., it switches to another party. The kickoff that goes until 3 a.m. and 1-800-Lucky in Wynwood is also having a great time right now. We’re about to tell you about it, but these guys, are you having a good time? Are we partying until 3 a.m.?

Partiers better not miss the beat drop at the iconic “Clevelander South Beach” during Miami Music Week.

Jermaine Jordan, area sales and marketing: This year too we definitely took our entertainment to another level. We brought in some geysers, we brought some lasers. So we’re gonna be doing some laser shows on some of the events as well on the pool patio. So we’ll light the building up.”

And it’s the ultimate splash zone for ravers.

Jermaine Jordan: “We have 18 parties total through out the five days. Each day is generally two pool parties, one during the day one at night and our rooftop will be activating for daytime and for night time as well.”

SoFlo DJ, ‘Please and Thank You’ is spinning under the sunshine. It is a vibe on the rooftop pool deck.

Tommy Leas: “Great views overlooking Miami Beach and outdoors sunny-type afternoon vibe so yeah really excited.”

Part of the excitement is for everyone to hear his latest soundwaves.

Tommy Leas: “Definitely some new music and lots of unreleased music as well that I’m excited to test out. All these records kind of revolve around the theme of light. I think the music, I think it’s very synthesizer driven but there are some organic elements like piano, guitar and a variety of real-life instruments as well.

1-800-Lucky in Wynwood might be away from the waves. But they are creating a smoother raver vibe paired with some food.

Sven Vogtland: “Every year we do change out our food vendors on 1-800-Lucky. And if you came to see us last year, for some of our Miami Music Week events, you’ll be able to see some new cuisine.

From Wednesday to Sunday, there will be “Free with RSVP” parties.

Sven Vogtland: “This year, the lineup obviously changes annually. We’ve done events with Gary and his breakfast club and his event A.M.F., all my friends, in the past. This year we’re happy to have them back.”

Gary Richards, aka Destructo, and his friends are headlining Saturday.

Gary Richards: “I like to say sometimes that I’m DJing the DJs, so creating a whole night, I think we go 9-3. In the beginning, maybe you’re eating and bobbing your head a little, and as you finish your meal you move on. You kind of want to get up and get on the dancefloor a little bit and midnight one o’clock hands in the air people are going.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Clevelander South Beach

1020 Ocean Drive

Miami Beach, FL 33139

https://www.clevelander.com/

1-800-Lucky

143 NW 23rd St, Miami, FL 33127

https://www.1800lucky.com/

