For so many of us, Twister, the 1996 action movie, is a pop culture memory. That cow flying around in the air? I’ll never forget that. There was also that awesome ride at Universal Studios, remember? Well, 28 years later, the wind is picking up, and “Twisters,” that’s plural, hits So-Flo theaters today, starring steamy Glen Powell.

Storms a brewin’.

In South Florida theaters!

Glen Powell: “If your actors aren’t going through it, you know, the audience isn’t going to feel it properly. But we definitely went through it. We got hit with every piece of debris Oklahoma could muster and I think you’re going to feel it in the theater.”

And in Twisters star Glen Powell’s house in Austin, Texas.

Alex Miranda: “How much destruction and havoc does little brisket cause at home?”

Glen Powell: “Wait wait wait, bring the phone closer to your face.”

Alex Miranda: “You mean this generation’s lassie?”

Alex Miranda: “Right? That’s what were…”

Glen Powell: “Oh! Haha.”

Daisy Edgar-Jones: “Oh, I love that one. That’s a great picture.”

Glen Powell: “Yes. Yeah, an absolute terror. He’s uh, Yeah, if the tornados don’t get you, brisket will. He’s a real heartbreaker. Take shelter. The cuteness, the cuteness is overwhelming.”

Twisters is the stand-alone sequel to Twister, blowing in over a quarter century after the 1996 original.

Daisy Edgar-Jones: “Yeah, the original is such a classic for a reason. It’s so fun and so, you know, full of incredible performances and great actors and great, you know, stunts and big scale set pieces.”

But this time, multiple systems are converging over central Oklahoma, risking all lives in the way.

Daisy Edgar-Jones: “I’d never been in a film like this, an action film. You know, a film of this scale and so I was so excited to step on set and see how they were going to achieve so much of the action, and a lot of it we did with practical effects.”

Kate Cooper, played by Daisy Edgar Jones, gets lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi, to test a groundbreaking new tracking technology.

Daisy Edgar-Jones: “It was the most fun I think I’ve ever had, genuinely, I mean, making this film.”

But she soon crosses paths with Tyler Owens, played by Glen Powell, a charming but reckless storm-chasing social-media superstar. Who tells me, “quiet on set” wasn’t really a thing?

Glen Powell: “And all of a sudden they turn an ice machine on, and a guy with a bazooka thing hits you with that.”

Glen Powell: “They have a jet engine that is just blasting furniture and pretty much an entire farmer’s market across the street.”

Daisy Edgar Jones: We had a horse trailer thrown at us, people on wires being thrown up, and rain, and debris. Yeah, it was definitely a wild filming experience, for sure.”

Glen Powell: “No doubt.”

