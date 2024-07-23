That movie was so good, many of us are considering a career change. Yeah, into meteorology! Because twisters packed a real punch at the box office. But, it wasn’t just the action we did see that has people talking. It’s also what we didn’t see.

Twisters blew through the theaters this past weekend.

Glen Powell: “We definitely went through it. We got hit with every piece of debris Oklahoma could muster, and I think you’re going to feel it in the theater.”

But, moviegoers were surprised to see — or, rather — not see, one specific, sensual scene.

Blame producer Steven Spielberg, who cut this smooch, seen online in this behind-the-scenes clip, between stars Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones from theatrical cut.

Daisy Edgar-Jones: “It stops the film feeling too cliche, actually. I feel there’s something sort of wonderful about it feeling like a continuation. This isn’t the end of their story. And that they’re united by their shared passion.”

But Spielberg isn’t’ just some party popper!

Glen Powell: “A kiss would be unrepresentative of the right goal at the end of the movie. And it is a Spielberg note, you know. That kid is still in this game. It’s amazing.”

Look, as long as we can see Glen can smooch his puppy, brisket, on Instagram, we’ll be fine.

Alex Miranda: “How much destruction and havoc does little brisket cause at home?”

Glen Powell: “Wait, wait, wait, bring the phone closer to your face.”

Alex Miranda: “You mean this generation’s lassie?”

Alex Miranda: “Right? That’s what we’re…”

Glen Powell: “Oh! Haha.”

Daisy Edgar-Jones: “Oh, I love that one. That’s a great picture.”

Glen Powell: “Yes. Yeah, an absolute terror. He’s uh… Yeah, if the tornados don’t get you, brisket will. He’s a real heartbreaker. Take shelter. The cuteness, the cuteness is overwhelming.”

Twisters is the stand-alone sequel to Twister, blowing in over a quarter century after the 1996 original.

Daisy Edgar-Jones: “I was so psyched to step on set and see how they were going to achieve so much of the action. And a lot of it we did with practical effects.”

Kate Cooper gets lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi, to test a groundbreaking new tracking technology.

But she soon crosses paths with Tyler Owens, a charming but reckless storm-chasing social-media superstar.

Glen Powell: “And all of a sudden they turn an ice machine on, and a guy with a bazooka thing hits you with that.”

Glen Powell: “They have a jet engine that is just blasting furniture and pretty much an entire farmer’s market across the street.”

