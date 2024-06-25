It’s a whirlwind of excitement as stars are storming into SoFlo.

7’s Gail Levy is live on the red carpet in Miami Beach for the premiere of “Twisters.” Gail, how’s it lookin’ out there? Any wind?

Well, at least right now there’s no twister going on inside here, thank God. We are expecting some of the stars from this new movie to come walk down the red carpet shortly to watch the premiere of this sequel to the “Twister” that came out in 1996. Here is what the actors had to say ahead of time.

Daisy Edgar-Jones (as Kate Cooper): “No stop!”

Daisy Edgar-Jones isn’t thrilled about chasing tornadoes in “Twisters”.

Weatherman: “Tornado outbreak continues throughout Oklahoma.” save lives.”

Anthony Ramos (as Javi): “We’ve never seen tornadoes like this before and we need your help.”

Daisy Edgar-Jones (as Kate Cooper): “No, I don’t chase anymore.”

Anthony Ramos (as Javi): “Kate, we can save lives.”

But when her best bud Anthony Ramos asks her to come back to Oklahoma to test a new storm tracking system, how can she say no?

Daisy Edgar-Jones (as Kate Cooper): “I’ll give you one week.”

During that week, she meets Glen Powell, a storm-chasing social media influencer and let’s just say they don’t see eye-to-eye.

Glen Powell (as Tyler Owens): “Sometimes the old ways, are better than the new.”

Daisy Edgar-Jones (as Kate Cooper): Well, you can always trust a guy that puts his face on a t-shirt.”

Glen loved being trained for the movie by the real deal.

Glen Powell: “We got trained by these real-life storm chasers, and we got to ride in the real cars, so this movie is legit as they come.”

And Daisy was impressed by how seriously they took their job.

Daisy Edgar-Jones: “They have such an irreverence and love for this crazy weather and they drive in these incredible cars that they’ve pimped out with like chasing equipment and axes and ways to measure hail.”

As for Anthony, he says everyone should see the film, not just because he wants it to be a summer Blockbuster but because:

Anthony Ramos: “These are big movies, these are big events. It’s a thing that you know, you want to go to, you look forward to going to with, on a date, or you go to with your family, a bunch of friends and then you go out after and everybody’s hyped after the film. Everybody’s talking about it, so I think that’s what’s so special about this summer movie.”

Glen Powell (as Tyler Owens): “Hold on, hold on.”

So this movie got action, it’s got drama, its got Glen Powell, it’s a whole lot going on inside of here. It is something you are not gonna want to miss.

“Twisters” premieres in theaters on July 19.

