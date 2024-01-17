I was starting to give up on award shows, they’re usually too long, boring and out of touch. But not this years prime time Emmy awards. The show was entertaining, worth watching and “Succession” & “The Bear” got its due.

The prime time Emmy awards celebrating 75 years of television Monday night in Los Angeles.

Famed drummer, Travis Barker, alongside host Anthony Anderson giving a shout-out to the 305’s “Miami Vice”.

Anthony Anderson: “Mama.”

Doris Bowman: I want to go to the after party. Hurry up.

Anthony Anderson: You’re supposed to be yelling at the other people not me in the middle of the monologue”

And who needs “play-off” music when you got your mama is your wingman? Don’t let those speeches go over.

Kelsey Gram “Being together brings back some great memories of a show we are very proud of.”

The show celebrating iconic TV shows, like “Cheers.” It was nostalgia at its finest, remember “All in the Family?” Ally Mcbeal and its dancing skits? Grey’s Anatomy in its 20th season.

Five-time Emmy winner Carol Brunett, who’s 90, making a surprise appearance.

Carol Burnett: “Uh, it truly warms my heart to see how well men are doing in comedy now.”

Speaking of surprises, Christina Applegate bringing Hollywood to its feet.

Christina Applegate: “We don’t have to applaud every time I do something.”

The Emmy nominated star, who announced she’d been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021, making a rare, emotional appearance

Peter Dinklage : “And the Emmy goes to “Succession”

It was success for “Succession”. The final season of the hit show winning “Outstanding Drama Series”.

Kieran Culkin: “I’m not going to have any time because I don’t want to get yelled at.”

Individual honors went to cast members Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen, and Sarah Snook.

Sara Snook: “Thank you, thank you to everyone who voted.”

“The Bear” winning “Outstanding Comedy Series.”

Jeremy Allen White “Thank you for believing in me when I had trouble, believing in myself.”

Its star, Jeremy Allen White, getting a trophy. Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach did, too

“Beef” earning “Best Limited or Anthology Series”, as well as wins for Steven Yeun

Steven Yeun: “Thank you for this immense honor and blessing.”

Ali Wong: I wouldn’t be standing here without my amazing parents.

Ali Wong, becoming the first woman of Asian descent to win for a lead role.

Quinta Brunson: “Thank you so much, I don’t know why I am so emotional.”

Lead actress in a comedy went to “Abbott Elementary’s” Quinta Brunson. Lead actress in a drama going to Jennifer Coolidge for her role in “The White Lotus.”

Niecy Nash having her moment

Niecy Nash: And do you know who else i want to thank? I wanna thank me. For believing in me and for doing what they said I could not do.”

Winning her first Emmy for outstanding supporting actress for her role in the limited series “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.”

RuPaul: “We have released into the wild hundreds of drag queens.”

RuPaul winning the Emmy for “Outstanding Reality Competition” for “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

Elton John won an Emmy for outstanding variety special for his live streamed farewell concert. That makes him the 19th person to win all four major entertainment awards: Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and a Tony. He’s officially an EGOT.

