It’s an action-packed week in Hollywood. The Emmys go down tonight. But Tinseltown is still buzzing from last night’s Critics Choice Awards.

Here’s your scoop of both.

Stars of the small-screen will soon take their seats to find out who wins Emmys gold.

Anthony Anderson: “I’m definitely going to make fun about Jason Sudeikis.”

Host Anthony Anderson shared his plan for the show includes jokes, some jabs, and music.

Anthony Anderson: “We’re going to open up the, uh, the Emmys with a musical number, uh, paying tribute to, uh, some iconic shows.”

The musical number is part of celebrating the 75th year. Now to the nominations!

The final season of “Succession” heads into TV’s biggest night as the lead nominee with 27 nods total including “Outstanding Drama Series.”

Joining the family’s fight to be crowned successor are the cast of “The Crown” with their latest chapter, “Better Call Saul” for its final season, “Game of Thrones” prequel tale “House of the Dragon”, star wars spin-off adventure “Andor”, survival thriller “Yellowjackets”.

Plus, the game-to-small-screen action of “The Last of Us” which goes into the show with 24, the second-most nominations, and the murder-mystery of “The White Lotus” which has 23.

The team of “Ted Lasso” scored 21 nominations including “Outstanding Comedy Series.” Taking them on are the teachers of “Abbott Elementary”, Ronald and his sequestered scene-partners of “Jury Duty”, Addams family trouble-maker “Wednesday”, midge taking her final bow in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, the last season of Hitman-turned-actor “Barry”, the latest case for the Arconia trio of “only murders in the building” and the kitchen brigade of “The Bear” are fired up to join them.

As the Emmys dish out the honors Jan. 15th.

Sunday night, the Critics Choice Awards honored Hollywood’s heaviest hitters.

Oppenheimer came out on top bringing home 8 wins including “Best Picture”, “Best Director” and “Best Supporting Actor.”

Barbie followed behind with six wins. They took home trophies for best comedy as well as best song!

Winning best actress, Emma Stone for her role in “Poor Things.”

Emma Stone: I’m going to be honest, I’m in full blown shock”

And taking home “Best Actor” was Paul Giamatti for “The Holdovers.”

Paul Giamatti: “I didn’t think my week could get any better”

On the TV front- “The Bear” won four awards including the big three of “Best Comedy”, “Best Actor in a Comedy” and “Best Actress in a Comedy.”

