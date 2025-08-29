Turquoise Music. It’s not just a new genre that has listeners seeing sounds in color. Turquoise Music is an artist who has a new song that’s playing on MTV, and she told Deco she wants her music to get you out on the floor and dance like it’s 1979.

“Give It More,” the new track from Turquoise Music, is a celebration of the beat that got people moving back in the day.

Turquoise Music: “It is a house music anthem, it is a boogie down, get-to-the-dance-floor-in-a-hurry type of song, and it’s my ode to Studio 54 and the freedom that it brought.”

The video for the song absolutely rocks. It’s so good, it just dropped on MTV.

That’s a dream come true for Turquoise.

Turquoise Music: “I’m super excited to be on MTV. I remember as a kid watching artists like Whitney Houston, artists like Prince and thinking to myself, ‘I wanna be just like that, I wanna be on the screen just like them.'”

It’s more than an ego stroke for her. MTV’s move is a validation of everything she’s done to get to this point.

Turquoise Music: “It shows me that the work that I’ve been doing hasn’t gone in vain. The blood, sweat and tears has definitely been worth it.”

The purpose of the song is to bring back the spirit and glory of Studio 54.

Turquoise Music: “And the colors, the extravagance, the luxury, the fun, the freedom, the influence of the LGBT community.”

Turquoise isn’t just blowing smoke when she calls the track an anthem.

The message is feel good about yourself.

Turquoise Music: “It’s something that is easy to sing along to, it’s easy to understand, and everybody can feel that — you know, stick your chest out, put your back and your spine straight up.”

“Give It More” is the motto Turquoise lives by, and if you want to follow her lead, she’s way cool with that.

Turquoise Music: “I’m over the top, I’m gaudy, and I don’t care what anybody thinks about it. I think I set an example, and I set a precedence for people that are sometimes afraid to come out of their shell.”

