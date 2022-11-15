Miami knows how to party, and with different musical influences, it’s no wonder it’s home to some famous names in the music scene — from Rick Ross, Camila Cabello, Pitbull and Trina, just to name a few. Now singer Turquoise Music is making her way through the 305 music scene.

She’s not just blue. She’s not lapis or cerulean, either. She’s actually Turquoise, and with a new single influenced by house and electronic dance music, we sat down with the rising star to dish on her style, because we already know her favorite color.

Turquoise Music (singing): “Take my hand, let me take you.”

Miami local Turquoise Music, is taking over the EDM scene.

Turquoise Music (singing): “Give me what you got. Baby, shoot your shot.”

She isn’t afraid to drop sick beats inspired by the 305.

Turquoise Music: “Miami is so full of culture, it’s so rich in the different styles and genres of music that are embraced here. As an artist, I’m the same way. I sort of dibble and dabble in a bunch of different genres.”

For her upcoming single, “Long Time,” she’s giving something new a try.

Turquoise Music (rapping): “Leave the lights on, baby, leave the lights on.”

Turquoise Music: “I think the best part of creating this single was the space that I was in, to be able to just sing, and for this particular single, I was able to just sing from my pure natural voice.”

While at the same time, she still has a lot of house music elements.

Turquoise Music: “It’s got great melody, it’s got violins, but it’s also got a thumping base to it.”

Turquoise Music (singing): “Inhale, exhale, inhale, exhale.”

Turquoise’s talents go way beyond singing and writing.

Turquoise Music: “I also edit and direct my own videos. I produce them, I write the treatments for them, I bring in the stylists, I bring in the designers, and I do the CGI as well.”

Talk about a woman with talent! The new song took a bit of inspiration from a few places.

Turquoise Music: “The influences for creating ‘Long Time’ were Nina Simone, obviously CeCe Peniston when it comes to the vocals, Robin S. I would definitely say Elton John just because of the writing style.”

As for how she wants her fans to feel after hearing her music…

Turquoise Music: “I want them to feel uplifted, I want them to feel loved and motivated, and know that anything they can put their mind to, they can do.”

Turquoise Music (singing): “Inhale, exhale, inhale, exhale…”

Turquoise’s single, “Long Time” drops Nov. 22.

