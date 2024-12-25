Christmas may be tomorrow, but the holiday season isn’t over yet. New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day are just around the corner, and that means a lot of parties. So, if you find yourself super booked and busy, don’t panic. We’ve got some tips to make your makeup go the extra mile.

Forget Transformation Tuesday, because it’s easy to go from drab to fab this holiday season!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year at Blushed Miami in Palmetto Bay. Makeup Artist, Yanet Ruiz, wants to help you sparkle, inside and out.

Yanet Ruiz: “Holidays is definitely a lot of shimmer. A lot of glitz and glamour.”

Getting dolled up takes time. But Yanet has some tricks up her sleeve for anyone on the go.

Yanet Ruiz: “Today we’re going to be doing a holiday look that you can transition from morning to night. We’re gonna start with something soft, a little glitter, light gloss. And then we’re gonna transition that into your night-time event.”

When it comes to daytime looks, less is more.

Yanet Ruiz: “You wanna keep it simple. You wanna use maybe one tone of shadow to keep it easy for the morning, add a little bit of shimmer over it. Maybe like a light neutral gloss. Just keep it glowy. Highlight, shimmers.”

Having a simple base makes it easier to take things up a notch at night. It all starts with smoking out the eyes.

Yanet Ruiz: “Transition it with some darker browns, blacks. Blend that in at the end of the eyes. Add more deeper blush, and we can add a red lip or a burgundy lip and that will bring it all together.”

Just add a little liner and mascara and just like that, you’re ready to turn heads anywhere you go.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.