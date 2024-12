When you work at Deco, you get your own Netflix Special! Well, not all of us.

Just one actually.

Our dear friend and former Deco editor, Michelle Buteau, shot her comedy special at Radio City Music Hall.

Michelle’s the first female comic to record a special at the iconic New York theater.

‘A Buteau-ful Mind’ premieres December 31st!

Here’s a peek:

