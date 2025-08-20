In these cray-cray days, we all need something to bring us together. All we can say is: keep looking, America. People are taking sides over Smoothie King’s latest offering. It all depends on how you feel about ketchup.

“At last?” Maybe, maybe not.

At Smoothie King in Davie, there’s no middle ground when it comes to the new Heinz ketchup smoothie.

Guest: “I think it was really good.”

Guest: “Definite no thank you.”

According to those in the know, the ketchup smoothie isn’t as weird as it sounds.

Sedat Dilek: “It actually tastes pretty good; there’s not, like, a strong ketchup taste to it. I think if we didn’t tell you it was ketchup, it might take you a while to figure out what was in it.”

Here’s how the whole thing comes together.

Sedat Dilek: “It has Heinz ketchup, açaí sorbet, raspberries, strawberries and apple juice.”

Blend that baby up and you’ve got the Heinz ketchup smoothie. You just might dig it.

Guest: “I honestly thought it was really good; it tastes like a smoothie, I don’t think it was bad.”

Guest: “It was like a smoothie with ketchup and I already like ketchup.”

We had a simple, one-word question to ask: Why?

Sedat Dilek: “It’s just something to experience right, it’s something different, it’s refreshing.”

Don’t be deceived. There’s not a single vegetable in this concoction.

Sedat Dilek: “So tomato is a fruit so it’s kind of like an all-fruit smoothie.”

Apparently, a ketchup smoothie sits squarely in the comfort zone of some folks.

Sedat Dilek: “We’ve had samples, so a lot of our customers try it out, some customers come in here because they are ketchup fans so they know what to expect.”

Then again, a sip or two isn’t enough to impress all the nonbelievers.

Sedat Dilek: “The samples kind of give the ones that are skeptical about it a taste of it and we’ve had a 50-50 review.”

Guest: “That’s good, that’s awesome.”

Guest: “It definitely has the taste of ketchup, which to be honest, I don’t like that much in a drink.”

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.