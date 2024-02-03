Trina is always up to something fun. Miami’s queen of rap is ready to rock the Miami-Dade Fairgrounds on Saturday.

The Trina Rockstarr Music Festival puts all kinds of genres on stage, and Deco’s Alex Miranda is here on our stage with more.

I will take Miami’s Queen over the Queen of England any day, and twice on Tuesday, but especially Saturday, because Trina is the Diamond Princess, but she’s also the queen of rallying all of her friends, who happen to be some of the hottest acts around, like Yung Miami from The City Girls for the second annual Rockstarr Music Festival.

Trina is the baddest, but Trina’s Rockstarr Music Festival is even better.

Trina “That would be very rock star-ish.”

Or gooder? Never mind, it’s great!

Trina: “I didn’t want it to be one genre of music. I want everybody to come up to have a good time. Whether it’s Latino music, you know, whether it’s Caribbean music, hip-hop, pop, R&B.”

The annual concert, now in its second year, is going down at the Miami Dade County Fairgrounds this Saturday.

Trina: “I’m super excited. It seemed like it came so fast. Really!”

Alex Miranda: “Yeah.”

Trina: “And now that is here. You know, this is a bigger space, a bigger venue.”

Yung Miami from the City Girls is headlining.

Trina: “I’m like one of her biggest supporters. I always try to uplift her and I’m just proud.”

Along with…

Trina: “We have Jacquees, we have Kash Doll, we have Lakeyah, we just have a whole bunch of artists.”

Trina will be on the mic, but not in the usual way.

Trina: “I’m gonna come out on the stage. I want to do a welcome, I want to do a closing, I want to come out in between, you know, like, make sure everybody’s having a great time. The whole thing for me is basically an experience.”

The rap queen of Miami also stars on “Love & Hip Hop: Miami.”

Trina: “Everybody is just doing their thing. I don’t know whose fool, who likes who, who don’t – what’s happening. Just get your popcorn ready.”

Which is back with new episodes Mondays on VH1.

Trina: “We take a trip to the Dominican Republic. It’s gonna get pretty heated, I just want to say that.”

But for all the juicy details of Trina’s life, stay tuned for a memoir.

Trina: “It’s really fun to begin and to start to build up, you know, the triumphs, the good, the bad, the ugly, everything, all of it that molded me.”

Plus, Atlanta’s Orchestra Noir is giving Trina’s biggest hits a twist at the Miramar Cultural Center.

Trina: “Serenade me? Wow! I’m just blown away.”

Feb. 10. at 8 p.m.

Alex Miranda: You make your own music, you hear your own music often, your fans are always playing it, you’re performing it, too, but to hear it on musical instruments like in an orchestra? I mean, that’s something you’ve never heard before, I’m assuming, right or…?”

Trina: “Never, ever, ever, ever, so this is the first time.”

Alex Miranda: “That’s gonna be wild!”

Trina: “Yeah.”

Tickets for Trina’s Rockstarr Music Festival start at $60. But the 305’s love for its Diamond Princess? Priceless.

Alex Miranda: “People love your music. Yes, of course.”

Trina: “Yes.”

Alex Miranda: “But they also love you.

Trina: “Me. Yayy!”

Alex Miranda: “Do you think that’s what it is? Because that…”

Trina: “I think they love me.”

Alex Miranda: “I mean, I can attest! But yeah, it’s like a little bit of both. Right?”

Trina: “Yes, yes. I think I’m very, like, hands on with my fans. A lot of people that come out to the shows still to this day, to hit the stage, and people are like reciting the very first song. It makes me, like, ‘Yeah.'”

Trina’s Rockstarr Music Festival takes place Saturday at the Miami Dade Fairgrounds. Doors open at 1 p.m. and the show goes all the way into the night.

