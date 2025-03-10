Diamond princess, Trina is back to business with her new single and in her new video, she’s booed up with hubby, Swurv. Deco sat down with music video director, Antwan Smith at Audio Vision Studios and Trina at Circle House to get all the tea.

Trina’s looking at the past and saying ‘bye’.

These days her future is focused on her hubby, Swurv, and she’s showing the world on her new song ‘On You’.

Trina: “I kind of wanted the video to be like real life, like how we started. We were at some party, we were having a good time. He was looking at me in the video but in real life, we was looking at him. We kind of switched that a little bit.”

Swurv: “I knew it the first time I saw her.”

Trina: “Awe!”

Nia Amber’s sultry voice can also be heard on the track.

Nia Amber: “They was killing it already so I came and I added my little sauce, my little flavor to it and we got ‘On You.’ We love it.”

Romance is the goal for director, Antwan Smith, who shot the video at a mansion in Fort Lauderdale.

Antwan Smith: “This video puts you with her man in a romantic setting. Something we don’t always get to see Trina in.”

Trina: “Shout out to Antwan, he’s an amazing director, video director. I’ve been working with him for years.”

Which is why she teamed up with him and producer Kevin Spence for the movie Schemers.

Antwan Smith: “The movie follows three women that’s on dead-end jobs and they looking to get a quick hustle and come up.”

Trina: “I just played myself. It was like a quick cameo I just came it. It was like a big wild party.”

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.