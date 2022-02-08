Gather round, lords and ladies. We’re embarking on a mighty quest to the days of old. The Florida Renaissance Festival is back. Get ready to party like it’s the 1500s.

The Florida Renaissance Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary and taking over Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach.

Bobby Rodriguez: “The Florida Renaissance Festival basically is a recreation of a 16th century festival.”

Think of it as time traveling back to the olden days of jesters and knights, but with better costumes and more shopping.

Bobby Rodriguez: “I like to call it a marketplace, because we have nearly 100 vendors that make handmade wares, jewelry, clothing.”

Fans of the fest can’t get enough.

Renaissance attendee: “Every year it gets better and better, and they have more things to see, better shows, excellent vendors. I just really like it.”

Renaissance attendee: “Having a great time, enjoying the atmosphere.”

Renaissance attendee: “Drinking, walking and being merry.”

And the performers really get into it.

Renaissance cast member: “We are available for marriage. It’s a shocker. Drink as much as you can, ’cause we get prettier.”

This place totally looks like something out of the history books, or should we say storybooks?

Here there be dragons. Not just any dragons, super realistic animatronics by Dino Don.

Dino Don: “It’s the only place in America at the moment you’re gonna find dragons.”

Dino Don is known for his life-size dinosaur animatronics.

He even appeared on “Shark Tank” and stuck a deal with Mark Cuban to keep making them.

But the Florida Renaissance Festival is the only place you’ll find his dazzling dragons.

Dino Don: “You walk into the woods, and it’s as if they live in the woods, and so you go along the trail, and you come upon one creature after another.”

And yes, they really move and interact.

Dino Don: “Every one of them has a suit of motions, so they can move their legs and their arms and their tails, their heads, their eyes, their mouth, and if it’s big enough, we can make them kind of bellow, so they breathe.”

Don says he can’t think of a better place to show off the dragons.

Dino Don: “Everybody dresses up, and they fit really well with the dragons ’cause they all look medieval.”

After all, who couldn’t use a little getaway these days?

Bobby Rodriguez: “Enter into the 16th century, the days of yore and enjoy 500 years of fun in a single day here at the Florida Renaissance Festival.”

The Florida Renaissance Festival runs every weekend through March 20. For tickets, click here.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.