We haven’t even celebrated Halloween or Thanksgiving, but that’s not stopping the Trans-Siberian Orchestra from selling tickets to its holiday tour.

The Christmas train is on the track. The legendary rock band is hitting the road this November — with a new production of “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” and while they won’t be in SoFlo until December, they’re telling Deco what fans can expect once the music starts.

You know the holiday season is around the corner when you hear this.

Yep. The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is keeping their holiday tradition alive by hitting the stage with a new production of “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO and More!”

Al Pitrelli: “It’s part of our tradition. I mean, we started touring in 1999. We start talking about the tour every January and February — making it different, making it better, new songs, new production ideas, and all that — but as soon as Chris and I and the rest of the people get to Omaha, Nebraska, we hit that first rehearsal, it’s brand-new.”

The festivities kick off with the classic stuff; then the legendary rock band plans to sing their biggest hits.

But the fun doesn’t stop there. There’ll also be a special nod to their album “Beethoven’s Last Night.”

Al Pitrelli: “We recorded that record 25 years ago, and going back and listening to it now, it sounds like we recorded it yesterday. When we complete the section of the show, that’s the Christmas story, they’re going to be looking forward to hearing what we’re putting together to kind of tip our hats to Paul O’Neill and ‘Beethoven’s Last Night.'”

Sure, the band’s got a lot going on when it comes to their show, but there is one thing that won’t ever change: the connection they’ve built with their audience.

It’s one that doesn’t stop once the music is over.

Chris Caffery: “You are away from your own family at home, but you have this giant family around you, and I know that when I look at the audience, we’ve brought a lot of them together. It’s a blessing to know that we’re that important to people. We’ve become, like Al said, a part of their tradition.”

